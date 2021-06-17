Macau to follow HK and shutter its office in Taiwan

AFP, HONG KONG





Macau yesterday said that it is to close its representative office in Taiwan, following neighboring Hong Kong, which made the same move last month in protest at Taipei’s support for democracy advocates.

In a short statement, Macau announced that its Economic and Cultural Delegation in Taiwan would temporarily suspend operations from Saturday.

In response, the Mainland Affairs Council expressed “deep regret over the Macau government’s unilateral decision,” saying it would continue to keep its trade office in Macau open.

Macau gave no reason for the closure, but the wording was almost identical to last month’s statement by Hong Kong.

That announcement was then followed by the Hong Kong government confirming the closure was indeed political.

Taiwan, Hong Kong said, had “grossly interfered” in the territory’s affairs on repeated occasions and “created irretrievable damage” to relations.

Since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Beijing has cut official contacts, and ramped up economic, military and diplomatic pressure.

The Tsai administration is a vocal supporter of democratic principles and has quietly helped open its doors to some Hong Kongers trying to escape Beijing’s crackdown on dissent.