The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is to receive a first batch of 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for transportation and warehousing service workers, less than 10 percent of the amount it has requested from the Central Epidemic Command Center.
The center yesterday updated the groups of people who are to receive vaccines.
The seventh priority group, which refers to essential workers for maintaining key infrastructure, now includes transportation and warehousing service workers, preschool employees and faculty and staff members of senior high, junior high and elementary schools.
An estimated 860,000 are to benefit from the changes to the priority list.
While the ministry has requested 530,000 vaccine doses, officials at the ministry confirmed that it would only receive 35,000 doses in the first batch, including 24,000 doses for transportation and warehousing service workers, and 11,000 doses for people maintaining key infrastructure.
The ministry said that it is studying the possibility of having logistics service workers and food couriers also included in the seventh priority group.
Despite a large discrepancy between the requested and allotted doses, the ministry said that it would now focus on prioritizing the people to be vaccinated based on their duties and the regions where they work.
Postal service couriers and workers, and drivers of disease prevention taxis are likely to be vaccinated first, it said.
Workers at key infrastructure, such as airports, seaports, railways and highways, could also soon be vaccinated, it added.
As more vaccines are expected to be imported before the end of this month, the ministry would request more doses, it said.
The Chunghwa Post Workers’ Union said that about 7,000 to 8,000 postal service couriers and clerks at post offices in COVID-19 “hotspots” — including Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Miaoli County — would be vaccinated first.
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The
PARTY LINES: Just 28.1% of respondents said they were willing to get a local vaccine, including 52.8% of DPP voters and 48.6% of Taiwan Statebuilding Party voters Sixty-two percent of Taiwanese disapprove of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) progress in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines, while 65.6 percent said that they would not take domestic vaccines that lack WHO certification, a poll released yesterday by Trend Survey and Research and commissioned by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) found. Trend Survey general manager Wu Shih-chang (吳世昌) announced the results of the survey with TPP officials at a virtual news conference, adding that 41.3 percent of respondents said that they highly disapproved of the center’s efforts to secure vaccines. About 68.6 percent of the respondents agreed that the country should rely on