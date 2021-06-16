COVID-19: MOTC prioritizing critical workers to be vaccinated

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is to receive a first batch of 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for transportation and warehousing service workers, less than 10 percent of the amount it has requested from the Central Epidemic Command Center.

The center yesterday updated the groups of people who are to receive vaccines.

The seventh priority group, which refers to essential workers for maintaining key infrastructure, now includes transportation and warehousing service workers, preschool employees and faculty and staff members of senior high, junior high and elementary schools.

An estimated 860,000 are to benefit from the changes to the priority list.

While the ministry has requested 530,000 vaccine doses, officials at the ministry confirmed that it would only receive 35,000 doses in the first batch, including 24,000 doses for transportation and warehousing service workers, and 11,000 doses for people maintaining key infrastructure.

The ministry said that it is studying the possibility of having logistics service workers and food couriers also included in the seventh priority group.

Despite a large discrepancy between the requested and allotted doses, the ministry said that it would now focus on prioritizing the people to be vaccinated based on their duties and the regions where they work.

Postal service couriers and workers, and drivers of disease prevention taxis are likely to be vaccinated first, it said.

Workers at key infrastructure, such as airports, seaports, railways and highways, could also soon be vaccinated, it added.

As more vaccines are expected to be imported before the end of this month, the ministry would request more doses, it said.

The Chunghwa Post Workers’ Union said that about 7,000 to 8,000 postal service couriers and clerks at post offices in COVID-19 “hotspots” — including Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Miaoli County — would be vaccinated first.