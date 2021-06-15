Food delivery workers are in contact with many people on a daily basis, so they should be added to the COVID-19 vaccination priority list, the Consumers’ Foundation said yesterday.
Ministry of Labor data from the end of last year showed that there were more than 88,000 people working in the food delivery sector, foundation chairman Terry Huang (黃怡騰) told an online news conference, adding that they handle about 40 transactions each on an average working day.
“Therefore, estimates indicate that there are about 3.5 million interactions between them and customers. The [number of interactions with] possibility of infection comes to about 7 million, when taking into account contact between both sides,” he said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on May 19 issued a nationwide level 3 alert due to an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases.
People have been urged to work from home if possible and avoid going out, while dining in at restaurants, coffee shops and food courts has been banned.
This has led to a surge in demand for courier services and food deliveries, Huang said.
“People are following the regulations to combat the domestic infection situation and staying indoors, while they rely on many things from these delivery workers, who are performing a vital service to millions of people during the outbreak,” foundation secretary-general Hsu Tse-yu (徐則鈺) said.
Therefore, food delivery workers should be placed among vaccination priority groups, because the amount of contact they have with the public is no less than those in the CECC’s second and third priority groups, he said.
The second group covers disease prevention workers and officials, including borough and village wardens, as they are tasked with delivering meals and vaccination information to elderly people and low-income households.
The third group is defined as “people at higher risk of exposure to infection,” including airline crew members and staff at quarantine hotels.
There is a risk of virus transmission during the food delivery process, Hsu said, citing reports by the WHO on studies indicating that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive for four to five days on plastic or paper packages, and has been detected on frozen food items.
“If people are afraid of such risk, they can disinfect meal packages with alcohol spray when receiving the order,” Hsu said.
He also advised restaurants and food-preparation premises to use alcohol spray when wrapping and packaging orders to protect delivery workers and customers.
