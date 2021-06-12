Taiwan news quick take

Agencies, with staff writer





DIPLOMACY

House backs Taiwan in WHO

The Japanese House of Councilors yesterday unanimously passed a resolution that demands Tokyo to help Taiwan gain WHO participation. The upper chamber of Japan’s Diet passed the resolution after similar measures were passed in 28 out of 47 prefectural councils. For the global community to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, any region that has achieved success in public health must be able to share its experience, the resolution said. Taiwan’s innovative disease control strategy is recognized by every country in the world, which stands to lose if Taiwan continues to be barred from the WHO, it said. Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) wrote on Facebook that the resolution is a big win for Taiwan, because the House of Councilors can only pass it by unanimous assent, not a majority vote.

SEISMICITY

Hualien hit by five quakes

Three earthquakes rattled Hualien County’s Shoufeng Township (壽豐) after 3:30pm yesterday, following two temblors in the same area a couple of hours earlier. The trio of quakes started at 3:33pm, with the first one magnitude 5.3 and centered 14.3km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 11.2km, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) data showed. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Hualien, where it measured 5 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale, the bureau said. It registered an intensity of at least 1 in most other cities and counties across Taiwan, except Keelung and Kaohsiung, CWB data showed. One minute later, a magnitude 4 quake was recorded 16km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 9km, it said. Within two minutes, a third one struck, at magnitude 4.9 centered 14.4km southwest of county hall at a depth of 12.8km, the CWB said. The three quakes struck about two hours after another two rattled the same area at a depth of about 11km — one magnitude 5 at 1:12pm and the other magnitude 4.3 at 1:14pm, the data showed. No immediate damage or injuries were reported.

ARMED FORCES

Exercises pushed back

The Ministry of National Defense on Thursday said that the live-fire component of this year’s Han Kuang exercises has been postponed to September, due to a level 3 COVID-19 alert. Even then, “the itinerary and the number of participants in the drills will depend on the government’s COVID-19 prevention protocols,” the ministry said in a statement.

SOCIETY

Vaccine pioneer dies

Lee Chin-yun (李慶雲), a pediatrician and pioneer in vaccine development in Taiwan, died yesterday at the age of 94, the Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan said. The group did not say what the cause of death was, but Lee’s health had reportedly declined in the past few years following a stroke. Lee graduated from National Taiwan University in 1953 and was a pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital for more than four decades. He was a researcher at the US’ Naval Medical Research Unit 2 (NAMRU-2), a biomedical laboratory that had a presence in Taiwan from the 1950s to the 1970s. It was while at the NAMRU-2 that Lee developed his first measles vaccine candidate. In 1962, Lee went to the US to study Japanese encephalitis, for which he developed another vaccine candidate. “He is our spiritual leader,” said Lu Chun-yi (呂俊毅), a pediatrician and author of Lee’s oral biography, referring to the late doctor as a well-respected mentor for his students.