DIPLOMACY
House backs Taiwan in WHO
The Japanese House of Councilors yesterday unanimously passed a resolution that demands Tokyo to help Taiwan gain WHO participation. The upper chamber of Japan’s Diet passed the resolution after similar measures were passed in 28 out of 47 prefectural councils. For the global community to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, any region that has achieved success in public health must be able to share its experience, the resolution said. Taiwan’s innovative disease control strategy is recognized by every country in the world, which stands to lose if Taiwan continues to be barred from the WHO, it said. Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) wrote on Facebook that the resolution is a big win for Taiwan, because the House of Councilors can only pass it by unanimous assent, not a majority vote.
SEISMICITY
Hualien hit by five quakes
Three earthquakes rattled Hualien County’s Shoufeng Township (壽豐) after 3:30pm yesterday, following two temblors in the same area a couple of hours earlier. The trio of quakes started at 3:33pm, with the first one magnitude 5.3 and centered 14.3km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 11.2km, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) data showed. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Hualien, where it measured 5 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale, the bureau said. It registered an intensity of at least 1 in most other cities and counties across Taiwan, except Keelung and Kaohsiung, CWB data showed. One minute later, a magnitude 4 quake was recorded 16km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 9km, it said. Within two minutes, a third one struck, at magnitude 4.9 centered 14.4km southwest of county hall at a depth of 12.8km, the CWB said. The three quakes struck about two hours after another two rattled the same area at a depth of about 11km — one magnitude 5 at 1:12pm and the other magnitude 4.3 at 1:14pm, the data showed. No immediate damage or injuries were reported.
ARMED FORCES
Exercises pushed back
The Ministry of National Defense on Thursday said that the live-fire component of this year’s Han Kuang exercises has been postponed to September, due to a level 3 COVID-19 alert. Even then, “the itinerary and the number of participants in the drills will depend on the government’s COVID-19 prevention protocols,” the ministry said in a statement.
SOCIETY
Vaccine pioneer dies
Lee Chin-yun (李慶雲), a pediatrician and pioneer in vaccine development in Taiwan, died yesterday at the age of 94, the Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan said. The group did not say what the cause of death was, but Lee’s health had reportedly declined in the past few years following a stroke. Lee graduated from National Taiwan University in 1953 and was a pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital for more than four decades. He was a researcher at the US’ Naval Medical Research Unit 2 (NAMRU-2), a biomedical laboratory that had a presence in Taiwan from the 1950s to the 1970s. It was while at the NAMRU-2 that Lee developed his first measles vaccine candidate. In 1962, Lee went to the US to study Japanese encephalitis, for which he developed another vaccine candidate. “He is our spiritual leader,” said Lu Chun-yi (呂俊毅), a pediatrician and author of Lee’s oral biography, referring to the late doctor as a well-respected mentor for his students.
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
The military is to mount two tank guns purchased from the US on domestically made armored vehicles to aid in the research and development (R&D) of mobile gun systems, sources said on Saturday. Two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns are to be mounted on Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, the sources said. The official R&D would start next year, and the military hopes to produce two prototypes by 2023, they added. A 105mm tank gun is expected to be the main weapon of armored vehicles, with a secondary system to incorporate a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun with a 12.7mm remote-controlled machine gun turret. Sources