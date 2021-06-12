There must be caution in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp and United Biomedical Inc before their phase 3 trials are conducted, former Centers for Disease Control director Su Ih-jen (蘇益仁) said on Monday.
Su’s comment came a day after Chinese-language media reported that Academia Sinica research fellow Chen Pei-jer (陳培哲) quit a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to protest the government’s vaccine authorization plans.
Chen said he resigned late last month because he felt that the committee would have trouble remaining neutral when reviewing domestic vaccine candidates, with the major challenge to neutrality posed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) herself after expressed hope that a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine would be available late next month.
Su, a former convener of the Cabinet’s vaccine technology development committee, said that “products that are not certain to be authorized for use or still far from it should certainly not be used in mass inoculation programs.”
Medigen and United Biomedical vaccines, of which the government has ordered 5 million doses each, are not expected to be subjected to phase 3 trials before obtaining emergency authorization, he said.
The Taiwanese firms are using additional test subjects and antibody counts in phase 2 trials in place of efficacy studies that typically are part of phase 3 trials, he said.
The measures are not enough to guarantee that the domestic vaccines will be fully effective, so they should not comprise the main part of Taiwan’s inoculation program, he said.
Although Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were granted emergency use authorizations, the manufacturers had carried out phase 3 trials, demonstrating their readiness for use, he said.
No more than 1 million people should receive domestic vaccines and only as a supplement to the more proven vaccines that the government must obtain from foreign sources, he said.
Should phase 2 trials produce promising results for the Taiwan-made vaccines, they could be deployed as a strategic reserve to plug supply gaps or to counter infection surges, he said.
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
The military is to mount two tank guns purchased from the US on domestically made armored vehicles to aid in the research and development (R&D) of mobile gun systems, sources said on Saturday. Two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns are to be mounted on Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, the sources said. The official R&D would start next year, and the military hopes to produce two prototypes by 2023, they added. A 105mm tank gun is expected to be the main weapon of armored vehicles, with a secondary system to incorporate a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun with a 12.7mm remote-controlled machine gun turret. Sources