Two US senators yesterday called on US President Joe Biden’s administration to speed up the delivery of 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that it promised to send to Taiwan to help combat a surge in domestic cases.
US senators Edward Markey and Mitt Romney said in a joint statement that Taiwan offered a helping hand to the US last year by providing personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers across the US at the time of “our greatest need during the pandemic,” and the US must do the same amid Taiwan’s surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.
“We call upon the Biden administration to expedite its commitment to supply 750,000 vaccines to Taiwan, stand ready to field additional requests from Taipei and allot doses for use by the Taiwanese armed forces,” they said.
The senators’ statement was released after the US had on Sunday pledged to donate 750,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan, although Washington had not said when the delivery would be made.
The size of the pledge was confirmed when US senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Christopher Coons stopped briefly in Taiwan on Sunday morning. The donation is part of Washington’s plan to share at least 80 million vaccine doses globally.
Taiwan was the first country to receive an official US announcement about the number of doses to be donated.
In its announcement on Thursday last week, the White House said that 19 million of the first 25 million doses would be distributed through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program.
Of those, 7 million doses are to go to Taiwan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and Pacific island nations, although the White House statement did not specify how many doses each country would receive or when they would be delivered.
Yesterday, the senators’ statement also said that a US Senate subcommittee hearing titled “Strength Through Partnership: Building the US-Taiwan Relationship” is to take place on Thursday next week.
The hearing would “explore ways to grow US-Taiwan ties and build on our already strong relationship,” the statement said.
“We will seek avenues to bolster Taiwan’s defenses to deter armed aggression, and ... discuss how we bolster Taiwan’s standing in the world to withstand Beijing’s efforts to deny it partners overseas and access to the international community,” it said.
Markey is chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy, while Romney is the subcommittee’s ranking member.
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor