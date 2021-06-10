New Taipei City officials have helped send a stray dog to a shelter in Canada to find a new home there, marking the first time an animal in the city has been sent across borders for adoption, the city’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Tuesday.
The stray dog, Dou Dou (豆豆), had been living in Sindian District (新店) Animal Shelter for three years, much longer than other animals, the office said in a statement.
Shelter veterinarian Chuan Tzu-sheng (莊子昇) worked with pet photographers from Something Studio to have Dou Dou’s pictures taken at the Happy Tails self-service dog wash to help it find a new family, it said.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office
Taking Dou Dou outside helped it relax and made for more appealing pictures for prospective owners, Chuan said.
On April 23, a privately owned Canadian shelter contacted the Sindian shelter, saying it has seen Chuan’s social media posts and was willing to help Dou Dou find a family in Canada, the office said.
Over the following weeks, authorities gave Dou Dou rabies vaccines and a clean bill of health to help clear Canadian customs, while Meet Love Halfway Home for Animals trained the dog for air travel, the office said.
Dou Dou on Tuesday last week boarded an EVA Air flight with the assistance of volunteers from the Taiwan-based Marry’s Doggies and arrived in Canada the following day, it said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s public shelters have suspended walk-in visits and people are encouraged to contact the shelters online to adopt a pet, the office said.
