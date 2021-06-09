COVID-19: REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: Private vaccine procurement needs a lift

The nation ought to be in mourning now for the hundreds of Taiwanese who have succumbed to COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

In a short span of 21 days since a level 3 COVID-19 alert was imposed nationwide on May 19, 294 people have perished, and a sense of heaviness continues to weigh on many as the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) report yesterday of deaths from the virus was another double-digit number. As of yesterday, 308 people had died of COVID-19 in Taiwan.

The dead are known to many only as case numbers, but these numbers represent hundreds of broken homes who have lost a father, mother, husband, wife, grandparent, son, daughter, brother or sister. Worse still, many died without their loved ones by their side, because COVID-19 is highly contagious.

The grief is exacerbated by the absence of a proper funeral and the brisk cremation of the deceased within 24 hours of their passing, as the illness is listed as a category 5 communicable disease.

An account of a confirmed case posted on the Professional Technology Temple online bulletin board over the weekend provided a grim glimpse into how the pandemic shattered a family.

“Date 5/22-5/27: My father, mother, wife, two sons and I started showing symptoms. Date 5/28: My mother became seriously ill... Date: 5/29: The result of my COVID-19 test came back positive, and I was also informed of the less-than-optimistic condition of my mother’s illness. At 20:00, she died, despite emergency treatment. Date 5/30: Informed by the New Taipei City Health Bureau that I would be taken to a quarantine facility. Date 5/31: Result of family members’ tests also came back positive... Date 6/4: Members of my family are in two separate facilities, currently in isolation,” the post read.

While some wonder whether the many deaths could have been prevented if they had been vaccinated soon enough, many more call into question the government’s vaccine policy.

According to the CECC, Taiwan has ordered 20 million vaccine doses from international makers: 10 million doses of AstraZeneca, 5.05 million doses of Moderna and 4.76 million doses of unspecified brands through the global vaccine sharing program COVAX.

Adding in the contracts signed with local vaccine developers Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp and United Biomedical for 10 million doses of vaccines that are expected to be ready next month, the CECC said the nation would have 30 million doses for the public.

However, to date, Taiwan has only taken delivery of the first batch (117,000 doses) of AstraZeneca vaccines and the first batch (150,000 doses) of Moderna vaccines it ordered, as well as 609,600 doses of AstraZeneca from COVAX.

The delivery of vaccines from the two local companies remains in doubt, as they are still undergoing phase 2 clinical trials, although both have said they expect to complete the unblinding process this month.

The 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca donated by Japan that arrived on Friday and the US’ pledge on Sunday to donate 750,000 doses have collectively boosted the nation’s vaccine supply, but it is still far from adequate to relieve its needs. The total number of vaccines delivered and donations to date — 2,886,600 doses — represents less than 10 percent of the 30 million doses needed for a nation of 23.5 million to achieve herd immunity, when 65 percent of the population would have been inoculated.

Taiwanese are known for their benevolence and it is not surprising that a number of civic enterprises and religious groups have offered to procure the much-needed vaccines for the public.

“The government will work with the private sector to strive to procure more vaccines,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said.

“There is no issue of the government deliberately making things difficult for such an effort by the private sector,” she added, amid allegations that the government was trying to block such efforts.

However, what the public sees appears to tell a different story.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) offer to source 5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to donate to the public has hit a snag after the CECC said that Gou’s YongLin Charity and Education Foundation had submitted the necessary documents, but lacked an original letter of authorization from the manufacturer.

As for the Buddhist group Fo Guang Shan’s plan to purchase 500,000 one-shot vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, the CECC said that the company would only sell vaccines to governments.

If the government genuinely wants to support the private sector’s efforts, would it not actively assist them and provide guidance rather than pour cold water on their efforts?

The government has pointed to Chinese obstruction in Taiwan’s quest for more vaccines. Does that not give the government all the more reason to back civic initiatives to procure vaccines?

It is understandable that the government wants to centralize imports of vaccines to “avoid chaos and confusion,” and strengthen oversight to ensure vaccine quality and equity. Moreover, as a democratic nation, Taiwan has to adhere to laws, rules, compliance and guidelines.

However, the government also needs to be empathetic to the public’s call, and be responsive to their needs and grievances as it maps out its policies. For example, it could still retain its authority and oversight by opting instead to grant emergency use authorizations for the use of vaccines obtained by the private sector, or work to facilitate a tripartite agreement — as the Philippine government has done — among the procuring entity, the vaccine manufacturer and the government.

In light of the shocking daily death toll, the nation is in a race against time to save as many people as possible. The government should empathize with the public’s present and utmost concern for fast and safe delivery of COVID-19 vaccines by cutting the bureaucratic red tape before more lives are lost.