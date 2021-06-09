COVID-19: Inoculate teachers before schools resume: federation

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions on Monday urged the government to make plans to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 before schools resume in-person instruction.

The question of whether teachers should have priority access to COVID-19 vaccines has become a major topic of discussion among educators, the federation said in a statement.

Although the majority of teachers hope to be listed as a priority for vaccination, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has been noncommittal on the issue and given no positive response, it said.

The interior of an exhibition center in New Taipei City that has been turned into a COVID-19 mass vaccination center is pictured yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

As places where people gather in large numbers and close contact with others occurs, schools have a high risk of infection happening if the COVID-19 situation is not stable, it said.

While the move to online instruction has reduced the need for teachers to be prioritized for vaccination, if classes switch back to in-person instruction, teachers must first be vaccinateds to lower the risk of infection, it said.

The suspension of in-person learning, which the Ministry of Education on Monday announced is to be in effect through the end of the semester, was a necessary response, the federation said.

However, “online teaching can never replace in-person teaching,” it said, citing the experience of schools in other countries over the past year.

To prevent school closures from continuing to affect students’ learning and parents’ employment, allowing students to return to campus has been a main goal of various governments, it said.

It called the vaccination of all teachers a prerequisite for achieving that target, adding that doing so would help avoid the spread of the virus.

The federation respects the CECC’s and the ministry’s decision to suspend in-person instruction, the federation said.

However, it is unclear when the outbreak would subside, and schools still need to prepare for the resumption of in-person teaching after the summer break, it said.

The government should make plans as early as possible and arrange for teachers to be vaccinated to ensure safety on school campuses after in-person instruction returns, the federation said.