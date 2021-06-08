Researchers at National Yang-Ming Chiao Tung University yesterday proposed a draft amendment to the emergency drug authorization law in the hopes of clarifying regulations they say are too vague.
As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, it is more urgent than ever to authorize the importation or manufacture of vaccines and medicines for emergency use, the university’s School of Law and its Institute of Public Health’s Division of Policy and Law said.
However, only one simplistic article in the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法) covers emergency authorization, they said.
Article 48-2 lacks clear regulations regarding supplier obligations, corresponding measures, duration and revocation criteria, they said.
The two divisions therefore teamed up with Institute of Public Health doctoral candidate Tsou Meng-chen (鄒孟珍), who is writing her dissertation on the topic, to draft a counterproposal for legislators’ consideration.
The team first proposed clarifying the requirements for emergency authorization, including changing the term “special approval” in Article 48-2 to “emergency authorization” as per US law.
To give authorities a clear basis for review, the researchers recommended referencing EU law, which gives parameters for when a drug should be authorized.
Current scientific evidence should be evaluated when making a decision, as well as whether the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks and the time it would take to obtain complete information on its efficacy, they said.
Authorization should only be granted if existing options within the country are insufficient, they added.
Suppliers should also be legally obligated to report any risks and monitor safety, in addition to other obligations, the researchers said.
Aside from requiring authorities to inform medical personnel and users of drug information, sales and safety monitoring, the law should stipulate that the competent authority can restrict supply or recipients, or require additional safety and efficacy studies, they added.
The period of authorization should be limited to one year with the ability to apply for an extension, the researchers said, citing EU law.
It should also allow health authorities to revoke authorization if the public health emergency no longer exists, an approved drug can sufficiently meet demand, the drug is deemed to have safety or efficacy concerns, or if the supplier fails to fulfill their obligations, they said.
After the expiration or revocation of emergency authorization, authorities should be able to recall the drug, they added.
The team also stressed the importance of writing transparency into law, as disclosing information about emergency authorization and the public’s right to informed consent are important to risk management.
Lastly, they called on legislators to amend the act during their upcoming session to ensure that the legal basis for emergency vaccine authorization is complete and that resources are fairly allocated.
