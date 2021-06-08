Most of those who have died from COVID-19 have been middle-aged and elderly people with latent chronic diseases, health officials said as they announced new measures to lower fatalities.
As of yesterday, the disease had claimed the lives of 286 people in Taiwan, or 2.5 percent of the overall tally in the country — higher than the average 2.2 percent death rate reported globally.
More than 1,700 COVID-19 patients are being treated for severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the percentage of patients aged 60 and older with acute symptoms has risen to about 34 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Thirteen of the 36 deaths reported on Sunday were people aged 50 to 90 who were only confirmed to have COVID-19 after their deaths, the center said, adding that five died on their way to hospital.
The death rate in Taiwan has been higher than the global average, but the global average is not broken down by age group, so it is difficult to compare it with the local situation, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said on Sunday.
“There is also the issue that patients with acute symptoms need treatment from several doctors at the same time, which puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the healthcare system when there is a surge of such patients,” he said.
To reduce deaths related to COVID-19, the CECC said that it would have older people vaccinated as soon as “nearly all” of the frontline medical workers have received their shots.
The center said that it has procured monoclonal antibody medications for COVID-19 patients with mild to medium symptoms, to keep their condition from worsening, and purchased large quantities of the antiviral drug remdesivir for patients with acute symptoms.
Five days of remdesivir typically costs NT$70,000 per patient, but the center said that it would cover the cost with public funds.
Meanwhile, the center said that it would convene regular meetings with a panel of experts to discuss treatment options.
On Sunday, the CECC said that the monoclonal antibody medications and an order of high-flow nasal cannula devices are expected to arrive later this week.
The monoclonal antibody medication is bamlanivimab, which was given emergency use authorization by the US’ Food and Drug Administration, it said.
The high-flow nasal cannula devices would be used on patients with mild breathing difficulties, it added.
Asked about differences in death tallies between the Taipei and New Taipei City bureau of civil affairs and the CECC, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy commander of the center, said that the CECC updates its numbers daily based on testing results, while the bureaus update as death certificates are issued.
Additional reporting by Lo Chi
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
Foreign nationals who own a business in Taiwan and those who pay taxes are eligible for financial relief and subsidies under a NT$840 billion (US$30.39 billion) economic stimulus package, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus deputy secretary Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said on Monday. Lawmakers approved amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) on Monday, providing stimulus and economic relief measures to help individuals and industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The family situation and background of each foreigner living and working in Taiwan is different, Lin said. Foreign investment companies registered and based
EXECUTIVE YUAN ACTION: Quarantines for pilots and flight crew were eased, but there seems to have been lapses in the decisionmaking process, officials said China Airlines (CAL) and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel should bear most of the responsibility for the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted a nationwide alert, as they contravened quarantine regulations, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said yesterday. The airline failed to properly implement the “3+11” policy, which called for three days of isolation and 11 days of self-health management for pilots and flight crew, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a briefing at the legislature in Taipei. “Other airline companies in Taiwan also faced the same quarantine and prevention measures, but did not have problems,” Lo said. The quarantine rules were
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng