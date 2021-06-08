COVID-19: CECC unveils steps to reduce virus fatalities

By Lin Hui-chin, Chiu Chih-jou and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Most of those who have died from COVID-19 have been middle-aged and elderly people with latent chronic diseases, health officials said as they announced new measures to lower fatalities.

As of yesterday, the disease had claimed the lives of 286 people in Taiwan, or 2.5 percent of the overall tally in the country — higher than the average 2.2 percent death rate reported globally.

More than 1,700 COVID-19 patients are being treated for severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the percentage of patients aged 60 and older with acute symptoms has risen to about 34 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Thirteen of the 36 deaths reported on Sunday were people aged 50 to 90 who were only confirmed to have COVID-19 after their deaths, the center said, adding that five died on their way to hospital.

The death rate in Taiwan has been higher than the global average, but the global average is not broken down by age group, so it is difficult to compare it with the local situation, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said on Sunday.

“There is also the issue that patients with acute symptoms need treatment from several doctors at the same time, which puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the healthcare system when there is a surge of such patients,” he said.

To reduce deaths related to COVID-19, the CECC said that it would have older people vaccinated as soon as “nearly all” of the frontline medical workers have received their shots.

The center said that it has procured monoclonal antibody medications for COVID-19 patients with mild to medium symptoms, to keep their condition from worsening, and purchased large quantities of the antiviral drug remdesivir for patients with acute symptoms.

Five days of remdesivir typically costs NT$70,000 per patient, but the center said that it would cover the cost with public funds.

Meanwhile, the center said that it would convene regular meetings with a panel of experts to discuss treatment options.

On Sunday, the CECC said that the monoclonal antibody medications and an order of high-flow nasal cannula devices are expected to arrive later this week.

The monoclonal antibody medication is bamlanivimab, which was given emergency use authorization by the US’ Food and Drug Administration, it said.

The high-flow nasal cannula devices would be used on patients with mild breathing difficulties, it added.

Asked about differences in death tallies between the Taipei and New Taipei City bureau of civil affairs and the CECC, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy commander of the center, said that the CECC updates its numbers daily based on testing results, while the bureaus update as death certificates are issued.

Additional reporting by Lo Chi