Noting an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Taiwan, a doctor has urged parents to take their infants or toddlers to see a doctor if they develop a rash or fever.
Wu Shu-chuan (吳淑娟), a doctor at the Lotung Poh-Ai Hospital’s Department of Pediatrics, said that most infants are asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, adding that clinical symptoms are unclear and might be indistinguishable from those of the common cold.
The number of children diagnosed with COVID-19 is rising worldwide, Wu said.
Photo courtesy of the Lotung Poh-Ai Hospital
Some exhibit symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease, including rashes, conjunctivitis, reddening of the oral mucosa, stomach pain and diarrhea, she said.
People with severe symptoms can experience cardiovascular events, such as acute heart failure or coronary artery dilation, she added.
Children with a rash on their hands or feet, or who have a fever, should be immediately taken to a clinic or hospital, Wu said.
Parents should not use public transportation if they suspect that their children have COVID-19, the hospital in Yilan County’s Luodong Township (羅東) said.
If the child is too young to wear a mask, they can be carried in a stroller, which should be covered to prevent aerosol transmission, it said.
Parents should also inform hospital staff of the child’s condition, their recent activities, the places they have visited and the people they have had contact with, it added.
