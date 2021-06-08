COVID-19: Parks, hiking trails to stay closed

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Forest parks, hiking trails and amusement parks would remain closed as the government yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 alert for COVID-19 until June 28.

Forest railways in New Taipei City’s Wulai (烏來), Yilan County’s Taipingshan (太平山) and Chiayi County’s Alishan (阿里山), as well as forest recreation areas in Alishan, Hehuanshan (合歡山), Wuling (武陵), Dahsuehshan (大雪山) and others, would be temporarily closed until June 28 in compliance with the government’s disease prevention policy, the Forestry Bureau said.

Accesses to forestry culture parks, ecosystem education centers, mountain lodges, as well as 142 hiking trails and 81 forest trails managed by the bureau, would also be restricted or closed over the period, it said.

People exercise at the Bitan Scenic Area in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Visitors who have made reservations at mountain lodges or booked tickets for the forest railways can request refunds or use their tickets after June 28, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, visitor centers and shops at 13 national scenic areas across the nation would be temporarily closed, the Tourism Bureau said, adding that warning signs would be placed at the entrances to outdoor scenic areas to turn away visitors.

Twenty-five amusement parks across the nation are to suspend their operations until June 28 as well, the Tourism Bureau said.

Lion Travel, Cola Tour, ezTravel and travel e-commerce platform KKday announced that customers can cancel tours leaving before June 28 or reschedule their trips without paying processing fees, although some of the costs are non-refundable.

People who have booked tours with ezTravel would receive full refunds without any additional charge if they cancel before 5pm on Friday, the travel agency said.