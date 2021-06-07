A drug candidate developed by Golden Biotechnology Corp is to enter phase 2 clinical trials patients in the US for treatment of severely ill COVID-19, pending authorization by the authorities, the Taiwanese drugmaker said.
The drug, called antroquinonol, is undergoing phase 2 clinical trials in the US, Peru and Argentina, where 174 hospital patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms are enrolled in the double-blind placebo study, the company said in statement on Wednesday last week.
Preliminary results of the phase 2 trials in the US were commended by an independent data monitoring committee assigned to the trials by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said Golden Biotech, one of Taiwan’s leading biopharmaceutical companies.
The committee recommended that the phase 2 trials also include severely ill COVID-19 patients undergoing non-invasive ventilation or high-flow oxygen therapy, the firm said.
Golden Biotech chief executive officer Today Su (蘇經天) said that the drugmaker would forward the recommendation to the FDA.
If approved, Golden Biotech would finish phase 2 trials in the third quarter of this year and then seek emergency use authorization (EUO) in the US, Su said.
Antroquinonol was independently developed by Golden Biotech, which holds full patent rights, Su said.
First approved in the US for treatment of leukemia, and liver and pancreatic cancer in 2015, antroquinonol was in 2017 also approved for pancreatic cancer treatment by European authorities.
Golden Biotech in October last year received approval to conduct phase 2 trials for COVID-19 treatment in the US.
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
Foreign nationals who own a business in Taiwan and those who pay taxes are eligible for financial relief and subsidies under a NT$840 billion (US$30.39 billion) economic stimulus package, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus deputy secretary Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said on Monday. Lawmakers approved amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) on Monday, providing stimulus and economic relief measures to help individuals and industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The family situation and background of each foreigner living and working in Taiwan is different, Lin said. Foreign investment companies registered and based
EXECUTIVE YUAN ACTION: Quarantines for pilots and flight crew were eased, but there seems to have been lapses in the decisionmaking process, officials said China Airlines (CAL) and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel should bear most of the responsibility for the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted a nationwide alert, as they contravened quarantine regulations, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said yesterday. The airline failed to properly implement the “3+11” policy, which called for three days of isolation and 11 days of self-health management for pilots and flight crew, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a briefing at the legislature in Taipei. “Other airline companies in Taiwan also faced the same quarantine and prevention measures, but did not have problems,” Lo said. The quarantine rules were
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng