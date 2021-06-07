The Taoyuan City Government has helped pay the medical expenses of a resident who developed blood clotting after he received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the first such case in Taiwan, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said on Saturday.
The man surnamed Yu (余), who is in his 30s, received the first shot of the vaccine on May 12, and on May 22 sought medical assistance at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, reporting a persistent headache and abdominal pain.
Doctors diagnosed the condition, as well as a low platelet level, and he was admitted to an intensive care unit at the hospital, where he remained until May 27.
He was released from the hospital on Tuesday last week.
The cost for the treatment included an out-of-pocket payment of NT$700,000, which Yu reportedly could not cover.
Cheng said that the city government has covered that cost through its municipal COVID-19 relief fund and that it seeks to reimburse the cost from the central government.
The established procedure in such cases is that local authorities seek reimbursement from the central government first, but in this case, a municipal committee on relief funding for people injured by medication decided to cover the cost directly, Cheng said.
Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center has advised those who have symptoms of thrombosis within 28 days of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine to visit a doctor as soon as possible, and inform the doctor about the vaccination.
Symptoms might include a persistent headache, change in vision, seizures, abdominal pain lasting more than one day, chest pain or trouble breathing, swelling in the lower limbs, blotches on the skin, and bruises, the center said.
Additional reporting by Yang Yuan-ting and CNA
