COVID-19: Sports businesses, staff can apply for relief

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





From today, businesses and workers in the sports industry can start applying for special relief funding, as many have been forced to temporarily close their businesses due to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, the Sports Administration said.

Sports Administration director-general Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) on Thursday announced that the agency had secured NT$1.201 billion (US$43.32 million) in relief funds to support the sports industry.

Agency data showed that 6,200 business operators in the sports industry have been affected since the government issued the level 3 alert last month, consequently affecting 25,000 workers.

“We hope that the relief funds will help everyone weather this difficult period,” Chang said.

Sports-related businesses listed in Article 4 of the Sports Industry Development Act (運動產業發展條例) are eligible for relief funds, from professional and non-professional sports organizations to manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of sports equipment, as well as sports management consultancy firms.

Applications open today and close on Aug. 31, the agency said.

Liu Tzi-chun (劉姿君), head of the agency’s planning division, said that businesses are eligible for a one-time payment if they provide evidence that their revenues for last month, this month or next month declined 50 percent or more compared with the same month last year or their average revenues of March and April this year.

Subsidies would be calculated by multiplying NT$40,000 by their number of employees, she said.

Businesses that did not pay their workers the basic wage stipulated in the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) would receive a one-time subsidy, with the funding to be received calculated by multiplying NT$10,000 by the number of workers, Liu said.

Workers in the sector are eligible for one-time payment of NT$40,000 if their salaries last month, this month or next month decreased 50 percent or more compared with the same month last year or their average salaries for March and April, or because their contracts have been suspended or canceled, she said.