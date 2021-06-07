Johnny Chiang planning to meet US experts, KMT says

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) plans to visit Taiwanese political experts in the US after the COVID-19 pandemic, the KMT said yesterday.

Chiang on Wednesday last week held a videoconference with political experts in the US, the KMT said in a statement, adding that during the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, the attendees exchanged views on changes in US politics and social conditions, as well as the trilateral relationship among Taiwan, the US and China.

Participants at the meeting touched on a range of issues, including the strategic ambiguity of US President Joe Biden’s administration, the KMT’s cross-strait policy, the so-called “1992 consensus,” and reports of anti-Chinese sentiment and violence against Asian Americans in the US, it said.

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Chiang agreed with experts’ views that the Biden administration has put peace and stability at the top of its policy for the Taiwan Strait, and he hopes that Taiwan can achieve stable relations with the US and China, and even become a bridge — instead of an obstacle — to better ties between Washington and Beijing, the KMT said.

Chiang emphasized the importance of the KMT’s work in the US, including allowing different opinions within Taiwan to be faithfully delivered to the US, it said.

Chiang told the experts that despite the KMT’s limited resources, it would strive to win the support of people living overseas, it added.

Although he is focused on issues such as COVID-19 prevention and relief, he would continue to promote the establishment of a KMT representative office in Washington after the virus situation in Taiwan is stable, it said.

The KMT not only listens to the opinions of foreign experts, but also values the opinions of experts from Taiwan, the KMT quoted Chiang as saying.

He hopes to exchange views on important policies with the participating experts often and promised to visit the US to speak with them in person after the pandemic subsides, it added.