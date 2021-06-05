COVID-19: Health insurance agency touts virtual treatment service

Staff writer, with CNA





To treat people with chronic illnesses who are reluctant to visit hospitals amid a nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) on May 20 introduced a virtual medical treatment service, the NHIA said this week.

The service, provided by designated medical centers, hospitals and clinics nationwide, includes remote care via video conferencing or telephone, the NHIA said in a statement, adding that the service focuses on people with chronic conditions, but is also open for others in urgent need of outpatient treatment.

It is open to people who are not in home isolation, home quarantine or conducting self-heath management, the agency said, adding that people who seek treatment should call the registration hotline for the service at a participating hospital or register online.

The agency said that it aims to reduce the number of people seeking outpatient care at hospitals amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, particularly targeting people who visit hospitals frequently.

Under NHIA guidelines, people with chronic conditions who need a follow-up consultation with a medical professional could also arrange to talk to a doctor via telephone or video conferencing, it said.

The service would be offered as long as the level 3 alert remains in place, the agency said.

Han Pei-hsuan (韓佩軒), an official at the agency, on Monday said that the service seeks to reduce the risk for people with chronic conditions and elderly people of contracting COVID-19.

When remotely talking to a patient, the doctor would decide whether a hospital visit is necessary, Han said.

Under the guidelines, doctors can make diagnoses and prescribe medicine through the service, Han said, adding that under certain circumstances, prescribed drugs could be delivered to the patient’s home.

Alternatively, a family member could collect the medication on their behalf at the hospital, Han said.

The program’s registration fee and copayments for medication could be made remotely or by family members at the hospital, Han added.

However, the NHIA suggested people interested in the service to inquire with participating facilities whether the service is still available, as it might be restricted to certain groups due to overwhelming demand.

Alternatively, people could visit smaller clinics if they need prescription drugs, the agency said, adding that doctors there have access to patient information on the NHIA MediCloud System.

NHI data showed that about 7.07 million people with chronic conditions had refillable prescriptions last year.

People seeking treatment through the virtual service should contact a participating hospital where they have sought treatment before or one in their area, the agency said, adding that it has published a list of participating facilities on its Web site.

The nationwide level 3 alert, imposed on May 19, is to remain in place until Friday next week.