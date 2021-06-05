COVID-19: Service members go all in on disinfection duty

Staff writer, with CNA





Soldiers in the army’s 33rd Chemical Warfare Group wake up before dawn each day, check their gear and set off for COVID-19 testing stations, public markets, subway stations, airports, virus hotspots and other high-risk areas to carry out disinfection.

Wearing full protective suits and carrying up to 18kg of equipment, they respond to every request by health authorities and local governments for disinfection.

“I am constantly dripping sweat inside my protective suit, even if I am disinfecting a space inside an air-conditioned building,” Chung Shih-yi (鍾時屹), a second lieutenant and platoon leader, said on Monday.

Soldiers wearing protective gear disinfect an MRT train in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

However, the soldiers are used to working in such conditions, as their training includes heat tolerance, Chung said.

Personal discomfort is hardly a worry for the men and women in the group under the 6th Army Corps, based in Taoyuan and headed by Commander Kung Lung-feng (龔龍峰).

Kung on Tuesday said the soldiers in his unit are not permitted regular leave at this time, and they have been going home only once per week since a local COVID-19 outbreak began on May 10.

They understand that this is the time for them to prove the value of their work, he said.

He has not been home with his family since May 10, because he does not want to take leave while his soldiers are giving their all, rushing from one location to another to disinfect streets and buildings, Kung said.

“I am so sorry I have not been able to see my family for weeks, but I cannot leave my soldiers who are working to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and protect the health of our people,” he said.

Kung said he missed his son’s birth and anti-drooling ceremony, a Taiwanese tradition that is observed when a baby turns four months old, because of his work.

“At first, my wife was upset because I was missing so many important family events, but she has come to understand the nature of my work, as she has been watching the news on television,” he said.

Kung said he has explained to his wife that he cannot take leave at this time, because he has to ensure the safety of his unit, for example, by making sure that the soldiers wear their protective suits correctly and properly disinfect their vehicles to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“I will remain with my unit and continue to prioritize country over family until this COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control,” Kung said.