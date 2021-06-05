The High Prosecutors’ Office has been tasked with the prosecution of a COVID-19 patient who on Monday allegedly stabbed three medical workers, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at about 7am at Taipei Medical University’s Shuang Ho Hospital when a 62-year-old male patient surnamed Hung (洪) allegedly used a fruit knife to attack three female nurses working at the isolation ward where he was receiving treatment.
Hung, who reportedly has a history of emotional instability, allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old surnamed Shih (施) in the abdomen, a 25-year-old surnamed Chen (陳) in the chest and right hand, and a 27-year-old surnamed Tsai (蔡) in the abdomen.
The three nurses are in stable condition following emergency surgery, the hospital said.
However, Chen is expected to undergo at least six months of rehabilitation and has an unclear prognosis as to the degree her hand would recover, it said.
After allegedly attacking the nurses, Hung was restrained by police officers and was returned to the isolation ward.
The hospital said it would help the nurses file compensation claims against Hung.
Tsai said that the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has taken measures to prevent attacks against healthcare workers, including tasking the office with overseeing the prosecution of assailants by subordinate agencies nationwide, as well as the establishment of task forces at district prosecutors’ offices to combat the violence.
Healthcare personnel working around the clock to tend to patients should be given the respect they deserve, Tsai said, calling on patients at hospitals to remain calm when interacting with them.
All cases of violence against healthcare workers would be prosecuted, he added.
The Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office said that it has notified all district prosecutors’ offices to expedite investigations and seek the highest possible sentences in such cases.
The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday said that it has established a task force on the issue, and would seek to uphold the safety and dignity of healthcare workers.
