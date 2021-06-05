Clinical psychologists can help children with neurodevelopmental disorders and emotional disturbances through a combination of testing, training, treatment and therapy, a Tainan-based practitioner said.
Huang Jui-chien (黃睿謙), a clinical psychologist at National Cheng Kung University Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry, cited the case of a boy who at the age of three was unable to speak and would stare at a spinning toy all day.
The boy, Hsiao-chih (小志), was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder following an evaluation by an early treatment team at the hospital, Huang said.
Hsiao-chih would reportedly cry whenever the toy was taken away. Concerned about his behavior, his parents brought him to seek medical attention, Huang said.
A doctor referred him to a clinical psychologist, from whom he has since received training in social interactions, Huang added.
That training has included the use of games to increase his participation in social interactions, as well as provide his parents with ways to soothe him.
Children with neurodevelopmental disorders (including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and developmental delays), emotional disturbances (including depression, anxiety and selective mutism) and special diseases requiring adaptation to daily activities (including the psychological adaptation of children with cancer) are among those clinical psychologists aim to help.
Besides diagnosing a condition, psychologists can focus on the development of and changes in children’s brain and mental functions and use such information to carry out psychological testing and treatment, he said.
When performing psychological assessments, psychologists conduct a number of tests, including measuring an infant’s development, intelligence and neuropsychology, he said.
Through these tests, they can identify which conditions a child might have, he said, adding that this not only provides diagnostic data and evidence, but can also establish a benchmark for subsequent intervention and treatment.
Clinical psychologists specializing in non-pharmaceutical interventions may seek to improve and train a child’s brain and mental functions, such as attention, memory, impulse inhibition, planning, flexibility, emotional regulation, social cognition and interpersonal skills, he said.
Besides individualized one-on-one interventions, psychological treatment can also be conducted in groups, he said.
When providing training, psychologists pay special attention to a child’s experiences and their present needs before incorporating common activities such as games, drawing and conversation.
They might make slight, individualized adjustments depending on a child’s situation, and in the process, build up their positive experiences and give them a sense of accomplishment.
Children face many challenges throughout the process of growing up, Huang said, adding that parents’ self-care and mental health should also be taken seriously as they accompany their children’s growth.
To this end, when performing interventions and evaluations of children’s mental health, psychologists should also take into account the physical and mental status of their caregivers in order to build a complete network of care while treating children, he said.
