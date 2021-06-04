COVID-19: Program to offer online therapy amid pandemic

By Tsai Ya-hua, Chang Hsuan-che and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The Taiwan Counseling Psychologist Union is urging its members to provide pro-bono mental health consultation over the Internet to people who are unwilling to meet for in-person sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

The union is calling on practicing or licensed psychologists to provide psychological consultations through a union program that starts on June 30.

Since the nation entered a level 3 COVID-19 alert, there has been a spike in people experiencing mental stress, but many are unwilling to seek in-person treatment amid the outbreak, it said.

This reluctance, combined with a lack of approved online or telephone consultation services in many counties, has prompted the union to call for psychologists to offer free consultations, union president Huang Ya-ling (黃雅羚) said.

The program would provide one-on-one consultations, themed group sessions and mental welfare talks, the union said.

The one-on-one consultations would be limited to 30 minutes, during which a therapist would offer ways to address panic, anxiety and mild depression, it said, adding that if necessary, a psychologist can also recommend people visit a hospital or clinic.

Group consultations would allow participants to share their experiences and learn how to care for themselves, with the support of a group, it said.

Mental health talks would help people discuss relations with family members and how to adapt to life during the pandemic, it added.

The union said it hopes that the online service would transcend the limitations on social interaction due to the pandemic, adding that it has also set up a Web site for the program and a Line account, through which people can contact the union and schedule a session.

Amid an increase in stress-related cases occurring during the level 3 alert, there are three things people can do to help alleviate stress, said Liu Yu-ming (劉又銘), a doctor in Lee General Hospital’s psychosomatic medicine department.

As people spend more time indoors with family, they might experience increased irritability, Liu said.

People should not spend too much time focusing on news reports about the pandemic, and should instead rest and try to remain calm, he said.

Anxiety is the body’s way of telling a person that they are in danger and should prepare to defend themselves, which people can do by not focusing on the news, he said, adding that people should also refrain from constantly forwarding messages about the pandemic.

However, people should see a doctor if they experience extreme mood swings, Liu said.

While watching television, playing games, or spending time on social media or online forums could help pass the time while stuck indoors, it is liable to add to boredom or irritability, he said.

Instead, people could spend more time with family, reading books, listening to music or cooking together, as such activities can help mitigate a sense of loneliness or irritability brought about by the pandemic, he said.

People should also exercise more and cut back on junk food, Liu said, adding that any kind of exercise, from stretching to yoga, dancing or aerobics, would help alleviate stress.

Lau Yeu-jun (劉有增), a doctor in the hospital’s infectious diseases department, also suggested drinking warm water every 15 to 30 minutes and eating food rich in quality protein, such as soybean milk, tofu or boiled eggs.

People should also eat more fruit and vegetables, while getting a decent amount of sleep, combined with regular exercise, he said.