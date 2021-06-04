The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has asked Uni Air to report on why it allowed a Taiwanese passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 to board a flight to Xiamen, China, on Monday, the administration said yesterday.
The airline said that a woman surnamed Chen (陳), who flew to China aboard flight B7-511 from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), tested positive for the disease in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Xiamen.
Uni Air said it quickly informed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) about the case and complied with the center in providing all necessary information for contract tracing.
Photo courtesy of EVA Airways Corp
Chen’s PCR test report, which she presented to the airline before boarding the flight, showed that she tested positive for COVID-19, but she contravened health regulations by leaving quarantine facilities and boarding the flight, Uni Air said.
Chen did not truthfully fill out the health declaration form, the airline said, adding that its ground crew failed to scrutinize multiple documents that passengers showed them during the check-in process.
“The passenger’s reckless behavior has threatened the safety of the cabin crew and other passengers, and we will comply with the CECC in contact tracing and hold the passenger accountable for her actions,” the airline said.
“We will reinforce our training of ground crew at airports in light of the incident,” it said, adding that those coming into close contact with the passenger have been told to monitor their health and report to the company.
CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said that it would be negligence on the part of the airline’s ground crew for failing to examine the passenger’s PCR test results closely.
“We have asked Uni Air to review and improve its procedures for passenger boarding and submit a report about the incident. Meanwhile, its workers at the airports need to be re-educated” about these procedures, he said.
“The passenger should not have traveled if she knew she had COVID-19. We will ask health authorities to see if she had contravened the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法),” Lin added.
The CECC said that the Chinese government had informed it that two passengers arriving at Xiamen on the Uni Air flight tested positive for COVID-19, adding that it needs to conduct further contact tracing on the confirmed cases.
