A draft bill requiring the installation of more toilets in public restrooms for women is with the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee for review, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien (鄭正鈐) said on Monday.
The bill marks the KMT’s latest legislative effort to promote gender equality in restroom access after the party’s legislators proposed similar bills in 2016 and 2018.
On average, women use a restroom stall for one minute and 30 seconds, while men on average take 40 seconds to urinate in a public restroom, Cheng said, adding that the ratio of women’s toilets to men’s should be five to one.
The bill would require operators of certain public buildings to install toilets according to that ratio, he said.
These venues would include government offices with a floor area of more than 500m2, public transportation hubs with a floor area of more than 1,000m2, and privately owned restaurants, hotels and stores with a floor area of more than 5,000m2, Cheng added.
Moreover, the ratio of sitting toilets to squatting toilets should be at least two to three, and one toilet accessible to people with disabilities should be installed for every 10 toilets or urinals, he said.
Buildings with six floors or more should install a minimum of one accessible toilet every three floors, Cheng said.
The draft bill stipulates fines from NT$6,000 to NT$30,000 for establishments that do not meet the requirements and fail to improve within a given time frame, he said.
It also stipulates fines from NT$4,000 to NT$20,000 for venues that do not provide the number of diaper change stations in restrooms for men and women required by the government, Cheng said.
