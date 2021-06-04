Taiwanese dish launched at South Korean chain store

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Taiwanese braised pork with rice would soon be available at a convenience store chain in South Korea following a culinary competition on a local TV show last month, the Tourism Bureau said on Tuesday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel, South Korean visitors to Taiwan, as well as Taiwanese visitors to South Korea, in 2019 exceeded 2.45 million, the bureau said, adding that Taiwan was one of the top five overseas destinations for South Korean travelers.

While the bureau continued a tourism campaign in South Korea on social media, it said that it also worked with KBS 2, a television channel owned by the Korean Broadcasting System, to feature Taiwanese cuisine and destinations in Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, which aired on May 7.

An undated promotional photograph shows Taiwanese braised pork and rice. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau

To introduce Taiwanese cuisine, the show hosted a culinary competition, in which South Korean actor Lee Kyung-kyu teamed up with Chinese-Korean chef Lee Yeon-bok to cook braised pork with rice to compete with three other teams, it said.

The traditional Taiwanese dish, which was slightly altered to fit the taste of Koreans, helped the team win the competition, the bureau added.

Braised pork with rice based on the winning recipe would soon be sold in the country’s CU convenience stores, and proceeds from the sales would be donated to welfare groups, the bureau said.

Fresh Easy, a South Korean food packaging firm, would produce ready-made braised pork sauce as well, it added.

The bureau would host a free raffle on Facebook and Instagram, where people can participate by simply naming the Taiwanese dish that won the competition, it said, adding that it would post the recipe on social media so that people could try it at home.

“We encourage South Koreans to come to Taiwan and taste the nation’s diverse and delicious cuisine after the pandemic is over,” the bureau said.