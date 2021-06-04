High Court acquits six in police spray-painting case

‘EASILY REMOVED’: The defendants, who said they acted in protest of police violence during the Sunflower movement, caused no significant damage, the court said

The High Court yesterday acquitted six people who sprayed paint on an outer wall of the National Police Agency headquarters in Taipei in 2018, reversing a lower court ruling that found them guilty of insulting and defaming public agencies, as well as destruction, abandonment and damage of property.

In September last year, the Taipei District Court handed down 30-day prison sentences to the six defendants, Wu Jun-yen (吳濬彥), deputy head of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Yilan County chapter; Kao Juo-yu (高若有); Chen Ting-hao (陳廷豪); a man surnamed Chuang (莊); and two people surnamed Chang (張).

The six at the time argued that their action was in protest of police violence during the Sunflower movement’s occupation of the Executive Yuan in 2014, the district court filing showed.

They admitted to have spray- painted “323 four-year anniversary” (323 四週年) on the police headquarters’ wall and to have splashed red paint at a barbed wire barricade at the Executive Yuan, it showed.

In the filing, Wu is cited as saying that they aimed to mark the fourth anniversary of the Sunflower movement, which on March 23, 2014, occupied parts of the Executive Yuan, where the protesters were faced with police violence ordered by then-premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) of the Chinese Nationalist Party.

Their actions were not aimed to insult, ridicule or defame anyone, Wu said.

After the initial guilty verdict, Wu said that the defamation charges were in conflict with the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression.

“We took action because it had been four years [since the Sunflower movement], but we had still received no response to requests that several police officers be prosecuted,” Wu said, citing photographs that he said showed police “viciously beating up protesters.”

In its acquittal, the High Court said that their actions did not cause significant damage to the police facilities, adding that the paint could be easily removed.

The High Court’s ruling is final, and cannot be appealed.

Legal experts have argued that charges of insulting and defaming public agencies are uncostitutional and could be used for political reasons to prosecute people who disagree with the authorities.