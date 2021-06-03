Down Syndrome Foundation seeks support from public

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Down Syndrome Foundation yesterday called for public support after its income from fundraising activities last month fell 35 percent from a year earlier.

Its affiliated services institutes had a funding shortfall of more than NT$2.8 million (US$101,010), the foundation said in a statement, citing internal calculations.

Abrazo — workshops run by the foundation that sell biscuits and other items — saw orders fall by up to NT$1 million amid the COVID-19 situation, it added.

Abrazo stores have lost more than 1,000 orders, as businesses canceled Dragon Boat Festival orders and engaged couples put off sending wedding treats, it said.

Despite the fundraising shortfall, it has not stopped providing services, foundation chairman Lin Cheng-hsia (林正俠) said.

Its 47 service locations, which include early treatment institutes, public childcare centers and daycare facilities, are complying with level 3 COVID-19 restrictions and are to remain closed through Friday next week, Lin said.

However, the foundation’s teachers are regularly reaching out to people with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities by telephone or video calls to ask about their situation, he said.

They have also produced short videos on topics including home fitness, and maintaining a safe and healthy environment so that parents can help their children continue to learn at home, he said.

If the foundation finds that a family has special needs due to the COVID-19 situation, it would arrange for supplies to be delivered to them, he added.

While social welfare groups play an important role in stabilizing the families it serves during the pandemic, they must face the fact that they have also been affected by the recent wave of infections, he said.

The foundation said it hoped that people would make small donations online to assist its efforts to support people with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities.

People can also help the foundation through this difficult time by purchasing biscuits from Abrazo before their shelf life expires via online channels to minimize its losses from postponed and canceled orders, it said.

Abrazo has also released for sale a range of gift boxes consisting of snacks and masks, it added.