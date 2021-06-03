President defends vaccine efforts amid accusations

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday defended the development of domestic COVID-19 vaccines amid accusations that the government has deliberately prevented imports of foreign shots to protect local vaccine makers.

In an address livestreamed on social media, Tsai said that the government has tried its best to facilitate delivery of the 20 million vaccine doses it has ordered from international vaccine makers.

Taiwan has received fewer than 900,000 doses, mostly from AstraZeneca. This has spurred local governments, religious groups and private enterprises to try to obtain vaccines from abroad on their own, but critics said their efforts have been blocked by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), or they were required to go through the central government.

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Tsai denied that the government has been preventing private efforts to bring vaccines into Taiwan, saying that it needs to ensure that imported jabs are safe, genuine and legal.

Regarding the government’s support for local vaccine makers, Tsai stressed the need for Taiwan to develop its own shots, due to a serious shortage of vaccines in the international market.

“It is our strategic priority to develop our own vaccines so that we will not be dependent on others,” she said.

Tsai guaranteed the quality of locally made vaccines, citing the participation of many top experts in the development process and the government’s strict regulations in line with international standards.

She denied claims that some government officials are speculating in stocks of local vaccine companies and demanded that the accusers to provide evidence.

Adimmune Corp, United Biomedical and Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp are developing COVID-19 vaccines in Taiwan, with at least one of them expected to be ready for use by next month. They are still undergoing phase 2 clinical trials, although United Biomedical and Medigen are reportedly close to completing the trials.

The CECC on Sunday said that the government has signed contracts with United Biomedical and Medigen to purchase a total of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 7,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Taiwan over the past two weeks, CECC data showed.