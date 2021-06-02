Foreign nationals who own a business in Taiwan and those who pay taxes are eligible for financial relief and subsidies under a NT$840 billion (US$30.39 billion) economic stimulus package, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus deputy secretary Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said on Monday.
Lawmakers approved amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) on Monday, providing stimulus and economic relief measures to help individuals and industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The family situation and background of each foreigner living and working in Taiwan is different, Lin said.
Foreign investment companies registered and based in Taiwan, as well as foreigners who have permanent residency and a start-up company registered in Taiwan, are eligible to apply for relief and subsidies under the package, Lin said.
Foreign nationals working for companies in Taiwan and those with employment gold cards would also be eligible, he said.
The relief program is open to all foreigners who have settled and work in Taiwan, and have contributed to the nation’s economic growth, he said.
“Foreigners working in Taiwan, and those who have their own start-up companies operating in various sectors, have made vital contributions to our nation, and they are integral parts of Taiwan’s economy,” Lin said.
Lin said he was uncertain whether eligibility extends to foreigners who have recently arrived in Taiwan, those who have signed work contracts of up to a year and those who work as English-language teachers, adding that he would need to discuss these cases with other lawmakers.
