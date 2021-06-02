COVID-19: TPP urges probe into lack of minutes from meeting

By Chen Yun and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) caucus yesterday called on the Control Yuan to launch an investigation after the Ministry of Health and Welfare said there were no minutes from the meeting during which it decided to relax quarantine rules for airline flight crew members.

The caucus had since May 7 repeatedly asked to see the minutes from the April 13 meeting, during which health officials decided to reduce quarantine period for pilots and flight crew from five to three days, with another 11 days of self-health management, TPP caucus deputy convener Ann Kao (高虹安) said.

The decision created a gap in Taiwan’s defenses against COVID-19, resulting in the current outbreak, she said.

Yet the caucus was left waiting for 24 days until the ministry finally responded on Monday, saying that no minutes were taken during the meeting, she added.

“This is outrageous,” Kao said. “How could such a major decision have been made without taking minutes? If there were no minutes, then what document did [Minister of Health and Welfare] Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) sign?”

“If we cannot see the minutes, how will we know who attended the meeting, what was discussed and whether there was support from public health experts?” she asked.

The TPP is merely asking for the meeting minutes to be presented to the public in a truthful manner, Kao said.

The Control Yuan should investigate potential dereliction of duty on the part of public officials, as well as the possibility of destruction of evidence, she added.