Starting on Saturday next week, airline flight crew members arriving from abroad who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would be required to undergo five days of mandatory home isolation followed by nine days of self-health management, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Monday.
Flight crew members are considered a high-risk group liable to spread COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
The announcement came amid criticism that the CECC’s decision on April 15 to reduce the quarantine period for pilots and flight crew from five to three days, with 11 days of self-health management, created a gap in the nation’s defenses against COVID-19, resulting in an outbreak.
Last year, airline crew were required to undergo three days of home isolation followed by 11 days of self-health management.
The policy was changed in January, requiring crew members who had tested negative for COVID-19 to undergo seven days of isolation followed by another seven days of self-health management.
On March 12, the policy was changed yet again, requiring airline personnel to undergo five days of home isolation and nine days of self-health management.
On April 15, the CECC said it was reverting to last year’s policy, the only difference being that home isolation would be required for airline pilots who test negative for COVID-19.
Asked by lawmakers to explain the reasons for the latest change, the CECC said in a report to the Legislative Yuan on Monday that airline crew had been subjected to a vicious cycle of quarantining, going back to work and quarantining again, affecting their mental and physical health, which also affected flight safety.
Minutes were not taken during the April 15 meeting and the CECC announced its decision at a news conference, the report said.
Airline crew have been instructed to have absolutely no contact with other people outside airport terminals, to pass through customs as quickly as possible and take designated vehicles to quarantine hotels, it said.
Each flight crew member would be assigned a hotel room and they would not be allowed to leave their room during the isolation period, with amenities and food delivered to their door, it added.
They would not be allowed to interact with other guests at the hotel and the hotel would be required to monitor movement on the floors assigned to crew members, it said.
During flights, crew members should wear masks for the duration of the trip, wear gloves and disinfect their hands as frequently as possible, while cutting back on meal service procedures, the report said.
Crew members should use designated restrooms during flights, observe distancing during meals and refrain from talking to each other, it added.
Additional reporting by CNA
