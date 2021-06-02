Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday called on the government to suspend the implementation of higher summer electricity rates while level 3 COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
With people taking turns going into the office and working from home, schools remaining closed to in-person instruction, and temperatures rising, households are already experiencing an increase in the financial burden from electricity consumption, Chiang wrote on Facebook.
Summer electricity rates, which went into effect yesterday, might further exacerbate the burden on the public, he said.
Photo: CNA
As long as level 3 COVID-19 restrictions are in effect, the government should suspend the higher summer prices to allow the public to practice COVID-19 prevention at home with peace of mind, he said.
Reducing the costs of COVID-19 prevention for families should be a part of the government’s considerations when encouraging prevention efforts, he said, adding that this could also be “the first step” to offering COVID-19 relief.
By introducing relief measures from the standpoint of citizens, the government can allow their effects to be “truly felt,” he said.
The voluntary participation in disease prevention efforts by a majority of the public has been a key factor in controlling the domestic COVID-19 outbreak, and would continue to be key to containing the virus, he said.
“The government’s empathy should start from the details,” Chiang added.
While government relief measures aimed at specific groups are still being discussed, the immediate suspension of summer electricity rates for the public would be “a good first step,” he said.
He shared an image with the words “Start the relief with the suspension of summer electricity prices,” with the hashtags “I support ordinary citizens” and “I support disease prevention.”
The nation has since February 1989 implemented seasonal electricity rates, with higher rates applied from June to September, and lower rates applied from October to May, Taiwan Power Co wrote on its Web site.
The Central Epidemic Command Center on May 19 issued a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, which is to last until June 14.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes