KMT’s Chiang seeks referendum clarity

OUTBREAK FACTOR: Johnny Chiang said that election officials have a responsibility to tell voters what plans they have for a possible delay of the referendums on Aug. 28

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Election Commission should not wait until “a week or two before” Aug. 28 to tell voters whether referendums scheduled to take place that day would be delayed, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.

While the commission on Thursday formally announced that voting on four referendum questions would be held on Aug. 28, it has not said that the referendums would be conducted that day regardless of the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, Chiang said during an online interview with Broadcasting Corp of China host Anne Wang (王淺秋).

The commission should plan in advance for factors that might affect the date of the voting and inform the public early on, he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Monday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

There is more to the referendums than voting, he said, adding that their greatest significance is the public discussions over policy issues that take place beforehand.

It would be best if the local COVID-19 outbreak could be contained after June 14, Chiang said, referring to the date a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to end.

However, if that is not the case, the commission has a responsibility to tell voters whether the referendums would be postponed, as well as what accommodating measures it would adopt, he said.

“You cannot wait until a few weeks before the vote,” he said.

The KMT would continue to engage in social discussions about its referendum proposals, while being mindful of COVID-19 prevention efforts, he said.

Two of the four approved referendum questions were raised by the KMT, the first being: “Do you agree that a referendum should be held on the same day as a national election if the election is scheduled to take place within six months of a proposal to hold a referendum being approved?” and the second: “Do you agree to a total ban on the importation of pork and related products containing the beta agonist ractopamine?”