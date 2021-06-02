The Central Election Commission should not wait until “a week or two before” Aug. 28 to tell voters whether referendums scheduled to take place that day would be delayed, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
While the commission on Thursday formally announced that voting on four referendum questions would be held on Aug. 28, it has not said that the referendums would be conducted that day regardless of the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, Chiang said during an online interview with Broadcasting Corp of China host Anne Wang (王淺秋).
The commission should plan in advance for factors that might affect the date of the voting and inform the public early on, he said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
There is more to the referendums than voting, he said, adding that their greatest significance is the public discussions over policy issues that take place beforehand.
It would be best if the local COVID-19 outbreak could be contained after June 14, Chiang said, referring to the date a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to end.
However, if that is not the case, the commission has a responsibility to tell voters whether the referendums would be postponed, as well as what accommodating measures it would adopt, he said.
“You cannot wait until a few weeks before the vote,” he said.
The KMT would continue to engage in social discussions about its referendum proposals, while being mindful of COVID-19 prevention efforts, he said.
Two of the four approved referendum questions were raised by the KMT, the first being: “Do you agree that a referendum should be held on the same day as a national election if the election is scheduled to take place within six months of a proposal to hold a referendum being approved?” and the second: “Do you agree to a total ban on the importation of pork and related products containing the beta agonist ractopamine?”
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes