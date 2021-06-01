The Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that it has approved the use of an artificial intelligence (AI) system that helps doctors scan chest X-rays to more quickly detect COVID-19 infections.
The diagnostic system was jointly developed by the start-up Taiwan Medical Imaging Co and some medical institutions, agency official Wu Ting-yao (吳亭瑤) said.
The start-up is owned by Tu Yi-chin (杜奕瑾), the founder of Taiwan AI Labs and Professional Technology Temple, the nation’s largest electronic bulletin board, Wu said.
The AI system can be used alongside polymerase chain reaction and rapid antigen tests as a fast diagnostic tool to detect COVID-19 by pinpointing a chest infection in an X-ray image, he said.
The agency on Thursday approved the commercialization of the system on a special-case basis in light of a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, Wu said.
The system would be particularly useful in cases where an undiagnosed and asymptomatic COVID-19 patient visits a doctor for another ailment, said Hsiao Shih-hsin (蕭世欣), an attending physician at Taipei Medical University Hospital.
In such circumstances, the AI system would issue an alert if it detects signs of a possible COVID-19 infection in the chest X-rays, Hsiao said.
Another doctor also welcomed the agency’s approval of the system, saying that it can be used as a fast detection tool among medical personnel if a COVID-19 case emerges in a hospital.
With the AI system, there would be no immediate need for the entire hospital staff to be tested in case of an infection, said Lee Chien-chang (李建璋), deputy director of the Center of Intelligent Healthcare at National Taiwan University Hospital and an attending physician in the department of emergency medicine.
'DISASTER RESPONSE': Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said.
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the "Wanhua virus" (萬華病毒). Taipei's Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "cannot escape blame" after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).