The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is looking for a business partner to deliver its boxed meals, as sales of the meals has plummeted amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The TRA expects to introduce the delivery service in about a month, the source said.
The TRA’s stores at railway stations on average sold 7,644 boxed meals a day from May 12 to Tuesday, a decline of nearly 74 percent from the average daily sales of 28,875 in 2019, the source said.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration
The publicly owned rail company is revisiting old plans to start a meal delivery service, after they had been shelved due to concerns over cost and a limited supply of boxed meals, they said.
While select TRA boxed meal stores deliver meals to locations within 3km for orders of at least NT$1,000, the service is too limited to boost sales, the sources said.
The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a reassessment of the TRA’s plans and officials are to reach out to potential partners this week, they said.
Customers would likely have to order set meals that include beverages or soup to cover delivery costs, although such details would depend on the TRA’s partner, they added.
Meanwhile, from tomorrow until June 30, the TRA’s boxed meal store at Taipei Railway Station is to offer a 10 percent discount on all group delivery orders made from hospitals, as well as police and fire stations, within 3km of the shop, the TRA said on Saturday.
Hospitals and police and fire stations that order 10 boxed meals for at least NT$80 each would be eligible for the discount, it said.
Groups need to place orders one day in advance for the shop to set aside the personnel and capacity to guarantee that the meals would be made and delivered to satisfaction, it added.
