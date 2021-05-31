A member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday drew ire over a Facebook post saying that COVID-19 vaccines from major manufacturers had been rushed into use after only two phases of clinical trials.
DPP online community center director Fan Kang-hao (范綱皓) on Saturday on Facebook urged the public to trust in domestically produced vaccines — which are expected to be authorized for use in July after completing phase 2 trials — and said that other major vaccine brands also went through only two trials.
Several users said the information was false. One user posted a link to the Centers for Disease Control’s Web site, which says that vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and other manufacturers all underwent third-phase clinical trials and analysis.
Other users wrote that the government should follow the same procedure for domestic vaccines, and complete third-phase trials before authorizing them for emergency use.
Physician Billy Pan (潘建志) responded to Fan in a post on his own Facebook page.
Pan wrote that the US government did not grant emergency-use authorization for the AstraZeneca vaccine, and that vaccines from BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna all underwent third-phase trials before receiving emergency-use authorization.
However, Fan insisted that international vaccines had not completed third-phase trials.
“It is a fact that AstraZeneca, Moderna and BioNTech were all given emergency-use authorization, and were used for administering vaccinations, before they formally completed third-phase trials,” he wrote.
Users accused Fan of “mincing his words” to avoid criticism.
Fan in his first post also said that domestic vaccine manufacturers had increased the scope of their testing to more than 3,000 people, in accordance with US Food and Drug Administration and WHO guidelines.
If the tests showed an increase in antibodies produced by the domestic vaccines on a par with international vaccines, then the domestic vaccines would be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for inspection, Fan wrote, adding that after passing inspections they could be authorized for emergency use.
United Biomedical, one of three Taiwanese companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, on Thursday said that it has signed a contract with the government to supply 5 million doses.
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp also said it has been contracted by the government to supply 5 million shots.
Meanwhile, Adimmune Corp has said it was focusing on developing a vaccine against new COVID-19 variants.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal