COVID-19: DPP member draws ire over foreign vaccine post

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





A member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday drew ire over a Facebook post saying that COVID-19 vaccines from major manufacturers had been rushed into use after only two phases of clinical trials.

DPP online community center director Fan Kang-hao (范綱皓) on Saturday on Facebook urged the public to trust in domestically produced vaccines — which are expected to be authorized for use in July after completing phase 2 trials — and said that other major vaccine brands also went through only two trials.

Several users said the information was false. One user posted a link to the Centers for Disease Control’s Web site, which says that vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and other manufacturers all underwent third-phase clinical trials and analysis.

Other users wrote that the government should follow the same procedure for domestic vaccines, and complete third-phase trials before authorizing them for emergency use.

Physician Billy Pan (潘建志) responded to Fan in a post on his own Facebook page.

Pan wrote that the US government did not grant emergency-use authorization for the AstraZeneca vaccine, and that vaccines from BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna all underwent third-phase trials before receiving emergency-use authorization.

However, Fan insisted that international vaccines had not completed third-phase trials.

“It is a fact that AstraZeneca, Moderna and BioNTech were all given emergency-use authorization, and were used for administering vaccinations, before they formally completed third-phase trials,” he wrote.

Users accused Fan of “mincing his words” to avoid criticism.

Fan in his first post also said that domestic vaccine manufacturers had increased the scope of their testing to more than 3,000 people, in accordance with US Food and Drug Administration and WHO guidelines.

If the tests showed an increase in antibodies produced by the domestic vaccines on a par with international vaccines, then the domestic vaccines would be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for inspection, Fan wrote, adding that after passing inspections they could be authorized for emergency use.

United Biomedical, one of three Taiwanese companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, on Thursday said that it has signed a contract with the government to supply 5 million doses.

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp also said it has been contracted by the government to supply 5 million shots.

Meanwhile, Adimmune Corp has said it was focusing on developing a vaccine against new COVID-19 variants.

Additional reporting by CNA