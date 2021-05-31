Police cracked more than 45,000 drug cases last year

Staff writer, with CNA





Law enforcement authorities last year cracked 45,489 drug cases and raided 30 illegal drug factories, statistics released yesterday by the Ministry of the Interior showed.

The number of cases was 1,546 fewer than in 2019, with 72.14 percent of them involving amphetamines, the ministry data showed.

Last year, 47,779 drug suspects were arrested, 1,352 fewer than in 2019, while the weight of the seized drugs totaled 13,305.7kg, down 2,623.7kg from 2019.

Of the suspects, 5,582 were adolescents, 94 fewer than in 2019, the ministry said.

About 95 percent of the drugs were class 1 and class 2 narcotics, including heroin, morphine, opium and cocaine, as well as amphetamines, ecstasy and marijuana, the ministry added.

Amphetamines accounted for 63 percent of the drugs seized from 2016 to last year — by far the majority — followed by heroin at 15 to 24 percent during the period, ministry data showed.

Of the illegal drug factories raided last year, 15 produced class 3 controlled drugs, including allobarbital, alprazolam and their derivative products, the ministry said.