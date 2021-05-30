COVID-19: Legislators stumble on setting cap for virus relief budget

PREPARING FOR FUTURE: A proposal to raise the cap to NT$840 billion was met with resistance, with some saying increases could be added later

Staff writer, with CNA





Legislators on Friday remained divided over the amount of money that should be earmarked for dealing with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, as lawmakers discussed a Cabinet proposal to extend and expand a special budget set to expire next month.

Legislative caucuses on Thursday began discussing the Cabinet’s proposed amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).

The Cabinet seeks to extend the special omnibus act, which expires on June 30, for another year and raise the budget cap by NT$210 billion (US$7.56 billion) to NT$630 billion.

Legislators agreed to extend the special act to June 30 next year, but were unable to agree on a proposal from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus to raise the cap to NT$840 billion.

The party’s proposal is aimed at saving time and does not mean that all the money would be spent, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.

The budget was originally capped at NT$210 billion in the special act passed in February last year, but has since been increased twice to NT$420 billion.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Jennifer Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) asked whether it was appropriate to write such a big check without known how it would be spent.

“If the outbreak turns for the worse, legislators will surely be willing to meet and approve another NT$210 billion, or even NT$630 billion,” she said.

Taiwan People’s Party caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said that his party agreed in principle with increasing the budget, but the government needed to be responsible and transparent about the use of the money.

New Power Party caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that his party fully supported raising the cap at a time when financial support was urgently needed.

The government and opposition lawmakers have called for financial relief to people and small businesses as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have limited economic activity and kept people at home.

The funding could also cover medical-related spending, including for COVID-19 testing, financial assistance to hospitals, maintaining quarantine centers, and buying or distributing vaccines.

VOTE INCOMING

Despite disagreements over the proposed budget increase, legislators agreed on some resolutions, such as providing a subsidy for families with children or who have teenagers with disabilities.

At the end of Friday’s negotiations, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said that the funding cap, along with about 200 other proposals, would be put to a vote in a meeting tomorrow.