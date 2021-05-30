Legislators on Friday remained divided over the amount of money that should be earmarked for dealing with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, as lawmakers discussed a Cabinet proposal to extend and expand a special budget set to expire next month.
Legislative caucuses on Thursday began discussing the Cabinet’s proposed amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).
The Cabinet seeks to extend the special omnibus act, which expires on June 30, for another year and raise the budget cap by NT$210 billion (US$7.56 billion) to NT$630 billion.
Legislators agreed to extend the special act to June 30 next year, but were unable to agree on a proposal from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus to raise the cap to NT$840 billion.
The party’s proposal is aimed at saving time and does not mean that all the money would be spent, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.
The budget was originally capped at NT$210 billion in the special act passed in February last year, but has since been increased twice to NT$420 billion.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Jennifer Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) asked whether it was appropriate to write such a big check without known how it would be spent.
“If the outbreak turns for the worse, legislators will surely be willing to meet and approve another NT$210 billion, or even NT$630 billion,” she said.
Taiwan People’s Party caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said that his party agreed in principle with increasing the budget, but the government needed to be responsible and transparent about the use of the money.
New Power Party caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that his party fully supported raising the cap at a time when financial support was urgently needed.
The government and opposition lawmakers have called for financial relief to people and small businesses as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have limited economic activity and kept people at home.
The funding could also cover medical-related spending, including for COVID-19 testing, financial assistance to hospitals, maintaining quarantine centers, and buying or distributing vaccines.
VOTE INCOMING
Despite disagreements over the proposed budget increase, legislators agreed on some resolutions, such as providing a subsidy for families with children or who have teenagers with disabilities.
At the end of Friday’s negotiations, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said that the funding cap, along with about 200 other proposals, would be put to a vote in a meeting tomorrow.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the