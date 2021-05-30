A New Taipei City doctor has cautioned middle-aged men to avoid habits that could lead to the development of stones in the urinary tract.
Stones affect twice as many men as women, and those affected often experience pain — and possibly bleeding — while urinating, En Chu Kong Hospital physician Kao Ming-hung (高銘鴻) wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Every year during the summer, hospitals see an increase in patients with kidney stones, which is due to the effects of Taiwan’s hot weather on the development of stones, he wrote.
When the weather is hot, people tend to sweat more and urinate less, so materials that build up in the urinary tract are not cleared out, causing them to form stones over time, he said.
“Male office workers aged 30 to 50 are particularly susceptible, especially those who sit long hours, do little exercise and tend to hold off on bathroom breaks,” Kao wrote.
Meat and foods heavy in salt, sugar or protein contribute to the development of stones, as they increase the calcium and uric acid buildup in the urinary tract, he wrote.
Other groups at high risk of developing stones include those with chronic urinary tract infections, a genetic predisposition for urinary tract infections, narrow urinary tracts due to injury or urinary retention issues due to prostate hypertrophy, as well as people who have been bedridden for an extended period, have hyperparathyroidism or gout, or consume excessive amounts of antacid tablets, he said.
“Some people don’t feel anything when they have stones, but some experience intense pain. When the stones move, people experience pain or bleeding,” he wrote.
Those experiencing pain or bleeding when urinating should seek medical assistance immediately, he added.
“In 90 percent of cases, stones can be treated without invasive surgery, so there is no need to be afraid to see a doctor about it,” he said.
Nantou Christian Hospital urologist Pan Yeuh (潘岳) said that treatment options depend on the size and location of the stones, and whether they are causing congestion in the urinary system.
For example, stones smaller than 2cm can be eliminated by lithotripsy — which usually involves removing the stones with lasers or ultrasound shock waves — while stones larger than 2cm are surgically removed, he said.
It is a myth that drinking beer removes stones, he said, adding that although alcohol-induced urination could expel fine stones, it would not remove large ones.
Beer also contains purine, which is harmful to people with urinary tract stones, he said.
Drinking water, exercise and a balanced diet are the best way to prevent stones, he added.
Additional reporting by Hsieh Yu-chieh
