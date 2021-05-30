FEATURE: Low birthrate reshapes nation’s society

Obstetrician Wu En-tzu has delivered more than 2,000 babies, but she has no desire to have children of her own — an increasingly common position taken by Taiwanese families.

Since they married 12 years ago, Wu, 38, and her surgeon husband have been on the same page when it comes to having children.

“I just can’t find one single reason that I must have a child,” she said at her office in an upscale clinic in Taipei. “It’s not just me. Now many young people think: ‘Why do I have to get married and have babies? I don’t necessarily have to follow the traditional family values.’”

Few places have experienced quite as profound a demographic change as Taiwan. In 1951, the average Taiwanese woman gave birth to seven children. Now it is less than one.

Last year, Taiwan recorded more deaths than births — a watershed moment signaling that Taiwan’s population officially contracted for the first time.

In the first quarter of this year, deaths outpaced births by 47,626 to 34,917.

It is an increasingly familiar story across East Asia. Japan has led the way, hitting that population decline milestone in 2007.

Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong also joined the club last year.

Census data released by the Chinese government earlier this month showed that the country’s population is growing at its slowest pace in decades.

Much of Asia faces a looming labor crisis, with few families supplying the average 2.1 children needed for a population to replicate.

Millions are approaching retirement age with neither enough younger people or immigrants to fill their shoes.

Laosong Elementary School in Taipei illustrates this drastic decline.

It was once dubbed the world’s most populous school with more than 11,000 students in 1966, school principal Lin Ming-ju (林明助) said.

Back then, it had 158 classes with 80 pupils each, he said, adding that students had to take turns to use classrooms, go to the toilet and even leave school.

“In the past, getting through the school’s field was like playing dodgeball, but now students can jump and run as much as they like,” Lin said.

Currently there are about 500 students in 20 classes of 25 each.

About 40 percent come from one-child families, Lin said.

Taiwan’s dwindling birthrate reflect the increasing choice of younger people, especially women, to get married at an older age, have smaller families or stay single.

“Women’s growing self-awareness is a key reason,” Wu said.

“Many women have master’s or doctoral degrees now, and they don’t have to depend on men like in the past. They can choose to cultivate their careers,” she added.

Government employee Pauline Fu, 38, said that her family went from seven children to zero in just three generations.

Fu said that she and her husband of 11 years prefer the “freer lifestyle” of being childless.

“Our friends often complain about the worries and difficulties of parenting so we feel that a life of just the two of us is good enough,” she said.

Another cause of the low birthrate is the sheer cost of living. Last century, industrialization transformed Taiwan into a regional economic powerhouse.

However, in the last decade or so, wages have stagnated as daily expenses continue to rise.

Hung Hui-fen (洪慧芬), a sociologist at Soochow University, said that young couples at their prime childbearing experience “time and economic poverty,” working long hours for low pay, forcing them to postpone or abandon having families.

Women in countries like Taiwan, Japan and South Korea also face “very high opportunity cost,” said Stuart Gietel-Basten, a demographer at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

“The impact on women’s careers is clear and this is especially the case because the burden of care is not usually shared,” he said.

In East Asia’s patriarchal cultures, women remain primary caretakers for children, parents and in-laws even if they have full-time jobs.

Authorities have been increasing incentives — from childcare stipends to tax deductions and infertility treatments, but activists say that gender inequality remains unresolved and must be tackled.

“As gender discrimination is common in society, it becomes a rational choice for many women not to have any child,” said Chyn Yu-rung (覃玉蓉), secretary-general of the women’s rights group Awakening Foundation.

Unless there is a radical change, Taiwan is projected to become a super-aged society by 2025, with one in every five residents older than 65 years.

“In the next decade, there will be universities closing every year,” Hung said. “I think Taiwan may have already passed the point to turn around the population decline. What we can do now is to tackle the causes of low birthrate to try to ease the fall.”