Control Yuan to probe teahouses

PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and

By Jason Pan