COVID-19 vaccines should be available free of charge to anyone who wants to be vaccinated, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday, as lawmakers began negotiating details of relief fund packages proposed by the Executive Yuan.
The Cabinet has proposed an amendment to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) that would enable the government to implement the act until June 30 next year, in view of the economic repercussions that Taiwan has experienced amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
It proposed raising the budget cap to NT$630 billion (US$22.64 billion).
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The NPP said that while it supports the Executive Yuan’s proposals, it wants a significant percentage of the relief funds to purchase vaccines.
“We believe that people who want to be vaccinated should not have to pay for it,” NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said, but added that “police officers, healthcare professionals, and food and mail delivery personnel should be on a priority list.”
The government should accelerate procurement of vaccines, Chiu said, adding that the Food and Drug Administration has so far only issued licenses for the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Moderna.
Regarding approval of vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and other firms, the Ministry of Health and Welfare could help facilitate the process to get doses to people faster, he said.
“The ministry should diversify purchases of vaccines to avoid putting all of its eggs in one basket,” Chiu said, adding that it should have plans for how jabs are administered.
The relief funds should also be used to expand the nation’s capacity to conduct testing and to ensure that medical institutions operate with enough personnel, equipment and resources, and are supported by a national medical network, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
Police officers, as well as paramedics and other healthcare professionals on the front lines should be given additional compensation for helping to contain the outbreak, Wang said.
The party hopes that the funds would help working parents who take disease prevention childcare leave to take care of school-age children, who now have to take classes online until June 14, Wang said.
Parents should be paid for such leave, which is unpaid at the moment, she said, adding that subsidies should be calculated based on average earnings per day.
NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that funds should be allocated for employers who pledge not to lay off workers.
Workers in culinary and other service industries should receive money, as those businesses have been severely disrupted by the tightened disease prevention policy, Chen said.
The government should also facilitate financial assistance for artists by streamlining procedures, she said.
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the