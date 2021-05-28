COVID-19: Police, firefighters in priority group urged to get jabs

Staff writer, with CNA





About 50,000 police officers and firefighters are among the top three priority groups eligible to receive government-funded COVID-19 vaccines and should get vaccinated as soon as possible, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said on Wednesday.

Chen, who is also deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the remarks after a recent surge in the number of domestic COVID-19 infections involving police officers.

Taiwan has about 78,000 police officers who were earlier this year placed in the first, second and fifth priority groups for vaccination based on their official duties, Chen said.

Police in the first and second groups are those who work at public quarantine facilities or on the COVID-19 prevention front line, Chen said.

There are 39,000 police officers in the top priority groups, who face a higher risk of exposure to the disease, while about 37,000 are in the lower risk group, statistics showed.

Those in the top priority groups began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on April 12 and eligibility to receive the vaccine was expanded late last month to those in the lower risk group, Chen said.

However, the vaccination rate among eligible police officers was no more than 2 percent before the rise in domestic COVID-19 cases this month and is still only 5.6 percent, he said.

There are about 16,000 firefighters or paramedics in Taiwan, including 13,000 field workers who have been placed in the second priority group, of whom 11,000 are the personnel working on the front line against COVID-19, he said.

This means that most firefighters are in the top priority groups for the vaccine.

Thirty-two percent of eligible firefighters and paramedics have been vaccinated, Chen said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau on Wednesday reported that another four bureau personnel had tested positive for COVID-19 after one of its investigators on Sunday was confirmed as having the disease.

Previously, 10 police officers in Taipei and New Taipei City were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, government data showed.

In view of the recent rise in domestic COVID-19 cases involving police officers, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on Tuesday said that the situation shows what police face.

The rapid community spread of the virus in many areas of Taiwan has put police at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, because they have to investigate COVID-19 cases and search for people who have been confirmed as having the disease, but who have failed to provide recognizable contact information, Chen Shih-chung said.