COVID-19: Officials see ‘political warfare’ in vaccine dispute

CHINESE TACTICS: An official said that Beijing was engaged in political warfare to split and weaken Taiwan, and does not have a real intention to offer any vaccines

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI





Taiwan does not believe that China is sincere in offering it COVID-19 vaccines and thinks it is working to prevent the nation from getting shots for political reasons, officials briefed on the matter told reporters.

Taiwan and China have embarked on a war of words about vaccines, as the medical system in Taiwan faces pressure amid an outbreak with only about 1 percent of the population of more than 23 million vaccinated.

Taiwan says that China blocked it from getting vaccines produced by Germany’s BioNTech, while China says it is happy to send a supply of that vaccine via its Chinese sales agent, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co.

However, Taiwan will not take the vaccines from Fosun, saying that there is a lack of transparency and that China refuses to provide relevant information.

A senior Taiwan official familiar with the situation told reporters that China had not used an existing channel to discuss medical issues, which has been used to exchange information on COVID-19 cases, to address the vaccine question.

Instead, China was launching “political warfare” to “split and weaken” Taiwan, without a real intention to offer the vaccines, he said.

“They are shouting words like they really mean it, but they won’t give it to you,” he said. “There are certain procedures in Taiwan to import vaccines, and if their intention is real, they know what to do.”

The government had for months chosen not to publicize the Chinese intervention in the BioNTech case, but had reached a point where it felt it had to, he said.

“Vaccines are not politics, but ... China knows the best in the world how to politicize vaccines,” he said.

A security official looking into Chinese activity in Taiwan told reporters that China was “making a lot of effort” to prevent Taiwan from getting vaccines.

“It’s similar to dollar diplomacy, just that now dollars are replaced by vaccines,” the security official said, referring to accusations that the two sides exchange over buying diplomatic support with loans and other inducements.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment, but has repeatedly said that its vaccine offer is sincere and Taiwan should not put up political roadblocks.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a statement that information about vaccines from Fosun in a state media report where the offer was made was “unclear” and there was no way to know if the shots complied with Taiwan’s regulations.

Fosun has not responded to requests for comment.

The government is also facing pressure at home from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to accept the Fosun vaccines.

At a news conference yesterday, KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) called President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) a “vaccine liar” and held a sign saying people would die without vaccines.

Cheng asked why the government had refused to purchase vaccines from Fosun, saying that its shots were “100 percent” BioNTech vaccines.

“Everyone has purchased goods from a distributor before,” she said, adding that Tsai was stuck on a “wall of ideology” and her rejection of China’s offer was to save face.

Adding to Taiwan’s anger, this week it failed again in its bid to attend the WHO’s decisionmaking World Health Assembly as an observer, following objections from Beijing and its allies.

Meanwhile, China’s almost daily incursions into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone have continued.

On Tuesday, Hu Xijin (胡錫進), editor of China’s Global Times newspaper, said that while there were humanitarian considerations on vaccines, Beijing still had a bottom line.

“Military aircraft surrounding Taiwan and other pressure will continue,” Hu said.