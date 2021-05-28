Court hands down death penalty for roadside murder

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Taipei District Court on Wednesday sentenced to death a 24-year-old man for fatally stabbing a man in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) in March last year.

Wang Ping-hua (王秉華) was found guilty of the murder of a man surnamed Lin (林), who at the time of the murder was sitting on his motorcycle waiting for his sister to finish work.

The incident happened in the wake of an argument over where to eat between Wang and his wife while driving in his vehicle, court documents showed.

Security camera footage showed that Wang stopped the vehicle near the elderly care center where Lin’s sister worked and approached him from behind holding a 20cm kitchen knife, it said.

Wang stabbed Lin in the back before walking back to his vehicle, where his wife was waiting, the filing said, citing the footage.

Dash camera footage from Wang’s vehicle showed him walking back to with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, it added.

Lin was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, but died of severe blood loss due to the knife puncturing his heart, according to the filing.

The case at the time made headlines, and the video footage shown in news reports sparked an outcry over the seemingly random killing.

In court, Wang said that he often experienced fits of anger, adding that he has several mental and personality disorders, including intermittent explosive disorder, the filing indicated.

He asked the court for forgiveness, saying that he regretted the killing, it showed.

The court in its verdict said that a psychological report said that Wang was in control of his actions.

“The victim suffered much fear and pain,” the verdict said, adding that Wang left Lin bleeding to death at the scene.

Only the death sentence can restore justice to Lin’s family, it said, adding that the ruling would have a deterrent effect. After the verdict, Lin’s mother told reporters that she agrees with the ruling, hoping that it would be upheld in case Wang appeals the decision.

Wang should be executed as soon as possible so that the “nightmare” for her family can end, she said.