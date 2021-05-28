The Taipei District Court on Wednesday sentenced to death a 24-year-old man for fatally stabbing a man in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) in March last year.
Wang Ping-hua (王秉華) was found guilty of the murder of a man surnamed Lin (林), who at the time of the murder was sitting on his motorcycle waiting for his sister to finish work.
The incident happened in the wake of an argument over where to eat between Wang and his wife while driving in his vehicle, court documents showed.
Security camera footage showed that Wang stopped the vehicle near the elderly care center where Lin’s sister worked and approached him from behind holding a 20cm kitchen knife, it said.
Wang stabbed Lin in the back before walking back to his vehicle, where his wife was waiting, the filing said, citing the footage.
Dash camera footage from Wang’s vehicle showed him walking back to with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, it added.
Lin was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, but died of severe blood loss due to the knife puncturing his heart, according to the filing.
The case at the time made headlines, and the video footage shown in news reports sparked an outcry over the seemingly random killing.
In court, Wang said that he often experienced fits of anger, adding that he has several mental and personality disorders, including intermittent explosive disorder, the filing indicated.
He asked the court for forgiveness, saying that he regretted the killing, it showed.
The court in its verdict said that a psychological report said that Wang was in control of his actions.
“The victim suffered much fear and pain,” the verdict said, adding that Wang left Lin bleeding to death at the scene.
Only the death sentence can restore justice to Lin’s family, it said, adding that the ruling would have a deterrent effect. After the verdict, Lin’s mother told reporters that she agrees with the ruling, hoping that it would be upheld in case Wang appeals the decision.
Wang should be executed as soon as possible so that the “nightmare” for her family can end, she said.
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the