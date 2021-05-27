Cockroach attack suspects indicted on coercion charges

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei prosecutors on Tuesday indicted four people suspected of releasing 1,000 live cockroaches into a Taipei restaurant earlier this month allegedly to settle an outstanding debt.

The main suspect, surnamed Wu (吳), and three male accomplices were charged with coercion, as well as disrupting public order and endangering public safety, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said in the indictment.

The act of tossing live cockroaches into a restaurant occupied by customers and employees was meant to create public fear, and it also jeopardized the freedom and right of the restaurant to do business, prosecutors said.

The attack took place on the night of May 3, when two men dressed in black entered the G House Taipei restaurant in Zhongshan District (中山) and tossed more than 1,000 small cockroaches — the type used as fish food — into the air near a counter on the second floor, then fled, the indictment read.

Police later arrested four male suspects, as well as an underaged female, whose case is now being examined by the Juvenile Court.

When Wu was arrested, he told police he had been hired by a creditor to collect a debt of NT$15 million (US$539,161) owed by the restaurant owner, prosecutors said.

Wu was promised a fee amounting to 30 percent of the NT$15 million if he succeeded in collecting the debt, they said.

Wu told police he had spent NT$10,000 to buy the cockroaches from an online aquarium shop in New Taipei City, and that he put them into three bags before driving to Zhongshan District to scatter them in the restaurant.

To date, prosecutors said they have not identified the person who allegedly hired Wu, as he said he did not know the person’s name.

Wu said his communications with the person were all conducted via a messaging app, and he has since thrown away the phone, prosecutors said.

Wu has been held in detention since May 6.