Taipei prosecutors on Tuesday indicted four people suspected of releasing 1,000 live cockroaches into a Taipei restaurant earlier this month allegedly to settle an outstanding debt.
The main suspect, surnamed Wu (吳), and three male accomplices were charged with coercion, as well as disrupting public order and endangering public safety, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said in the indictment.
The act of tossing live cockroaches into a restaurant occupied by customers and employees was meant to create public fear, and it also jeopardized the freedom and right of the restaurant to do business, prosecutors said.
The attack took place on the night of May 3, when two men dressed in black entered the G House Taipei restaurant in Zhongshan District (中山) and tossed more than 1,000 small cockroaches — the type used as fish food — into the air near a counter on the second floor, then fled, the indictment read.
Police later arrested four male suspects, as well as an underaged female, whose case is now being examined by the Juvenile Court.
When Wu was arrested, he told police he had been hired by a creditor to collect a debt of NT$15 million (US$539,161) owed by the restaurant owner, prosecutors said.
Wu was promised a fee amounting to 30 percent of the NT$15 million if he succeeded in collecting the debt, they said.
Wu told police he had spent NT$10,000 to buy the cockroaches from an online aquarium shop in New Taipei City, and that he put them into three bags before driving to Zhongshan District to scatter them in the restaurant.
To date, prosecutors said they have not identified the person who allegedly hired Wu, as he said he did not know the person’s name.
Wu said his communications with the person were all conducted via a messaging app, and he has since thrown away the phone, prosecutors said.
Wu has been held in detention since May 6.
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the