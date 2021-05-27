The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government deployed 30,000 people nationwide during martial law in the 1980s to monitor religious groups, with 1,169 people sent to Presbyterian groups alone, findings by the Transitional Justice Commission showed on Monday.
The figures were discovered by a team of academics tasked by the Executive Yuan commission to research surveillance of religious groups during authoritarian rule based on files released by the Investigation Bureau and the National Security Bureau.
A handbook on “deployment work” issued in 1981 by the Investigation Bureau showed that 30,000 officers were sent across Taiwan to surveil the public, about one for every 500 to 700 people, the commission said.
There were four types of deployed officers: “detectives,” “internal,” “key” and “general,” also known as correspondents, it said.
Detectives, responsible for detecting political threats, were managed by the Investigation Bureau’s third division, while the other three categories were under the purview of the fifth division and instructed by field offices, the report said.
General and key officers were expected to report to their superiors at least once a month, while internal officers and detectives maintained constant communication, it added.
It is noteworthy that the system was adjusted in 1991 to replace the code for informants from Chinese characters to numbers, the report said.
The titles for deployed officers were also changed to different types of “consultants,” it added.
Researchers also found evidence that Christian fellowships on school campuses were a key target for surveillance in the early 1980s.
In a document on “conspiratorial activities” by Presbyterian university groups, intelligence units instructed all personnel to closely control the “illegal activities” of the church.
The Presbyterian Church is “using religion as a pretext for engaging in poisonous [independence] and anti-government activities in Taiwan, proselytizing to teachers and students to create a secret political movement and polluting their minds,” the document read.
The Investigation Bureau instructed campus “stability” groups and military instructors to recruit informants for surveillance, in addition to working with local police to suppress activities when necessary and providing “correction” to those who participated in fellowship activities, researchers said.
Files from 1983 and 1985 also include regular reports by the Ministry of Education to the Investigation Bureau on Presbyterian “infiltration” on campuses.
Other documents from the latter half of the 1980s reveal fears of the Chinese Communist Party exploiting religious groups ahead of the re-establishment of cross-strait travel in 1987, researchers said.
The “222 Project” was therefore enacted to conduct a thorough probe of temples, martial arts groups, foreign religious organizations and missionaries, they said.
Meanwhile, in the higher-level National Security Bureau archives, especially those pertaining to the “Declaration of Human Rights,” researchers found clear evidence that former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and police directed local leaders and other officials to assist with monitoring and controlling the Presbyterian Church.
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the