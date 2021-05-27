AIT’s Christensen gives farewell speech

ENHANCED COOPERATION: US-Taiwan relations will continue to deepen, even though areas of focus and tactics might change, the American Institute in Taiwan director said

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen yesterday reviewed his efforts to promote Taiwan’s participation on the international stage, as well as security cooperation, economic and commercial ties, and people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the US.

Speaking at a virtual farewell media event, Christensen reiterated the role that the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances” play as the backbone of Washington’s policy on Taiwan.

“Since I took on this role in 2018, the United States has notified more than US$16.9 billion in sales of defense articles to Taiwan, including traditional platforms, such as F-16 jets and M1 tanks, as well as more agile equipment such as UAVs [uncrewed aerial vehicles], HIMARS [high-mobility artillery rocket systems], and the Harpoon Coastal Defense System,” he said.

“The AIT has long advocated the need for Taiwan to focus on its asymmetric capabilities, and these cheaper, more resilient and more mobile systems support that approach,” he added.

Under US President Joe Biden’s administration, bilateral relations will continue to deepen, even though areas of focus and tactics might change, he said, adding that Biden has placed more emphasis on climate change and a multilateral approach.

At the end of his speech, Christensen placed a pineapple on the podium to represent China’s ban on the importation of Taiwanese pineapples in March.

He said that it was an example of “Taiwan demonstrating its resolve and unity in the face of bullying.”

“Bullying that quickly backfired,” he added.

Asked to name the proudest achievements of his tenure, Christensen highlighted the launch of the Indo-Pacific Democratic Governance Consultation in 2019, the expansion of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework launched in 2015 and the relocation of the AIT into a new complex in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) in 2019.

Also significant were the visits by then-US secretary of health and human services Alex Azar and then-US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment Keith Krach in August and September last year respectively, which led to further cooperation in health and economic areas, he said.

Media reports have said that Sandra Oudkirk — US senior official for APEC and deputy assistant secretary for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands — might become the new AIT director, but Washington has not confirmed this.

Taiwan-US relations improved significantly under Christensen, said Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生), an adjunct research fellow at National Chengchi University, citing the visits of many high-ranking US officials to Taiwan during his tenure.

However, the improvements should be considered under the broader context of increased US-China tensions, the policy expert said.

Christensen has shown his familiarity with Taiwanese affairs, he said, attributing this to his earlier experience as a missionary in Taiwan.

He has also maintained a good rapport with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, as shown by his joining President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on a visit to Kinmen County to mark the 62nd anniversary of the 823 Artillery Bombardment last year, Yen said.

However, he could have handled the issue of imports of US pork containing the feed additive ractopamine better, Yen said, adding that he should have given more consideration to the impact of the issue on Taiwanese society.

If the US really values “free trade” principles, as it so often says, it should have allowed Taiwan to label US products with traces of ractopamine, instead of saying that the labels were discriminatory, he said.

In his speech, Christensen mentioned that Taiwanese businesses planned to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, Yen said.

“We were delighted that CPC chose Cheniere to provide US$25 billion of LNG over the coming decades, and TPC [Taiwan Power Co] chose GE [General Electric] to provide generators for the Tatan, Hsinta and a planned new Taichung LNG power plant,” Christensen said.

It is doubtful whether CPC’s deal with Cheniere is related to the nation’s third LNG terminal, an ecologically controversial project planned off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), Yen said.

In January, CPC started receiving LNG shipments from Cheniere under a 25-year deal and would receive about 30 shipments per year until 2045, Reuters reported.

Their contract was signed shortly before Tsai visited the US in 2018, it reported.