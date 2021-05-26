Coast Guard Administration personnel deploy a hose on a fire on the Taiwan-registered “Ching Jui Yi No. 21” fishing boat off Kaohsiung yesterday after a gas explosion on Monday. The crew members of the fishing vessel were reported to be safe.
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and