Taipei police track down missing foreign hostesses

EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and

By Jason Pan